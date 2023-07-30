Max Verstappen Makes 4-Year-old Lewis Hamilton Fan Cry After Belgian GP Sprint

Max Verstappen is showing no signs of slowing down as he dominated the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday after starting on pole. Even though the sprint race was shortened to just 11 laps due to visibility concerns, the Dutchman yet managed to win it by six seconds over second-placed Oscar Piastri. With Verstappen showcasing such dominance, it seems that a four-year-old Lewis Hamilton fan is far from happy. A parent recently posted a video about how their four-year-child began to cry shortly after the Red Bull driver won yet another race.

As for Hamilton, it was a disappointing day as he finished all the way down in seventh. Much of the disappointment for the Briton was due to a controversial five-second penalty he received for ‘causing a collision‘.

The FIA had deemed the 38-year-old responsible for making contact with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. Even though Hamilton himself did not seem too concerned about the penalty, one of his fans began to shed tears.

Lewis Hamilton’s failure to win causes a boy to break down

It has not been an easy time for Lewis Hamilton fans as the Briton has failed to win a race in over a year. As the Mercedes driver continues to struggle to get back to winning ways, many of his fans seem unhappy to see his arch-rival Max Verstappen dominate the sport week in and week out.

One of them, a four-year-old Hamilton fan recently began to cry because of the Dutchman’s continued success. When the boy was asked if he “didn’t want Max Verstappen to win,” he simply replied no by shaking his head.

When asked if he wanted someone else to win, the fan replied yes. The parent then asked who their son wants to see win, to which the boy replied, “Just not Max Verstappen“.

The conversation between the parent and the child continued until the boy revealed that he wants to see Hamilton win. However, considering the way Verstappen and Red Bull are currently dominating the sport, it might take a while for the 38-year-old to return to the top.

Max Verstappen will hope to extend Red Bull’s current record of wins in Belgium

The Red Bull team enters this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix on the back of making history by registering their twelfth consecutive win (one win last season) in Hungary two weeks ago. In the process, they beat McLaren’s previous record of 11 victories in a row.

Since they have been so strong this season, they will undoubtedly hope that their fantastic run does not stop anytime soon. Hence, if the Milton Keynes outfit wants their run to continue, the onus will be on either Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez to grab the win.

For this weekend’s race, Perez seems in a better position to grab the victory as he will start in second, just behind pole-sitter Charles Leclerc. However, if there is any driver who can win from further behind, then it is undoubtedly Verstappen. The Dutchman seems unfazed no matter what position he is starting the race from.

This is because since the 25-year-old has already won seven races in a row, few can doubt him from winning an eighth this weekend despite starting down in sixth. It is fair to say that if he does manage to win this race, then he is likely to keep the smile on his fans’ faces and keep the rest of the fans still waiting to see their driver get a win.