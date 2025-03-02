mobile app bar

David Coulthard Talks About Change in Dynamic With Eddie Jordan Amid Cancer Treatment

Vidit Dhawan
Published

Formula 1 World Championship in Monza on Sunday, 09.09.2012 at Autodromo di Monza in Italy Eddie Jordan (left) and David Coulthard FIAFormula 1 World Championship in Monza 2012 | Credits- IMAGO / Mandoga Media

Life is unpredictable. Sometimes, the worst news hits like a truck—like when Eddie Jordan announced last year that he had been diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

Of course, it meant that the former team boss had to prioritize his health, which, in turn, led to fewer appearances on the popular Formula for Success podcast, which he co-hosted with former F1 driver David Coulthard.

Jordan revealed that his cancer was quite aggressive, and had spread into the spine and pelvis. “Some very dark days in there but we pulled out of it, thankfully,” the Irishman said while talking about his segments with Coulthard.

Eventually, Jordan got better. But it was quite a scare, and several members of the F1 community started feeling sympathetic towards the former team owner—perhaps none more so than Coulthard.

Back in the day, they didn’t have the best of relationships. However, Jordan’s cancer changed the dynamic between the two co-hosts.

“The annoying thing about him (Jordan) is you know…I’ve got this love-hate relationship with him… You love his passion but you hate him at times, the way he is,” he said to former Ferrari engineer Rob Smedley.

With his cancer treatment, I’ve got to park all my frustrations and just send the love“, Coulthard added.

Coulthard also told Smedley that he must also relate with the same, having worked with Jordan in the past. He agreed, and acknowledged how even his dynamic with Jordan changed. “Yeah and isn’t it funny when you’re messaging him that it’s much more poignant than it’s ever been in the last however many decades,” Smedley stated.

Their short exchange then ended with both sending nothing but love to Jordan and wishing him a speedy recovery. Hopefully, he makes a full one.

