David Croft Advises Andretti How to Convince Toto Wolff and Christian Horner $200,000,000 F1 Bid

In the latest developments, the FIA granted a green signal to Michael Andretti to make his Andretti Global the 11th team on the grid. This has come amid the strong objection from Red Bull and Mercedes boss Christian Horner and Toto Wolff, respectively. That too in spite of the $200,000,000 anti-dilution Andretti was ready to pay. Now, David Croft, as per Sky Sports, reveals what the Andretti Autosport boss needs to do to convince Wolff and Horner for the final say.

Even though neither of the team bosses holds any position in the Formula 1 Management to have a say, however, being a part of the biggest teams on the grid certainly gives them an edge over everyone else.

With the rising valuations of all the teams thanks to Netflix’s Drive to Survive, there is hardly any reason why they would like their profit percentage to be diluted with Andretti‘s entry. Despite this, Croft surely knows the trick to convince the duo.

David Croft reveals how Andretti can manage F1 bosses

Croft, the Sky Sports expert has recently opened up on Andretti’s entry to the sport. At the same time, he also revealed the way Andretti can convince the Wolff and Horner duo to ease his way into the F1 grid.

Talking about this, he said as per Sky Sports, “I think the negotiations will reach a positive outcome for Andretti Racing if the team bosses and the commercial rights can be convinced that by having an all-American team.” Following this he added that if Andretti can have the base in America and have all the facilities in the same country, it might convince the top bosses to grant the team an entry.

Nevertheless, fans can also play a part in having Michael Andretti in the sport. This could be possible even if the Formula 1 management does not decide to favor Andretti and grant access to the grid.

How can fans have a say on having Michael Andretti in F1?

During the YouTube video on Sky Sports, David Croft spoke about how an external force can have a say in a new entry to the sport. Something like Super League in soccer.

The top heads of European football teams such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United etcetera decided to have a unique competition to rival the UEFA Champions League.

However, the nature of the competition did not interest the fans and as a result, the organizers of the sport were forced to call it off. The F1 could see something of this sort as they could only bring Andretti in F1, as the general understanding by both experts was that the fans are in favor of having more teams in the sport, which can increase the competition.