David Croft explains dynamic pricing of 2023 British GP tickets as over 210,000 people flock over the crashed website

Formula 1 presenter David Croft provides details on dynamic pricing after Silverstone Circuit suspends ticket sales due to an ongoing issue.

The 2023 British Grand Prix tickets were up for sale for the general public by the ticket provider. However, plenty of fans came back empty-handed.

The Silverstone Circuit authorities had to apologize to the people after the ticket provider was unable to generate the ticket for the race. Besides, David Croft was one of the active F1 personnel on Twitter answering fans’ queries.

Plenty of fans on social media voiced their anger at how they failed to get the tickets. F1 enthusiasts queued on the payment getaway for a long time only for it to cancel the payments.

Also Read: New dynamic pricing system sees $183 rise in 2023 British GP tickets within 20 minutes

The British Grand Prix ticket sales continue on Friday morning

The British Grand Prix authorities wrote on social media regarding this. They explained that traffic on their website is one of the reasons for this issue.

Besides, a later post by the authorities confirmed that the problem no longer exists. Moreover, the tickets will go back on sale again on Friday morning.

However, there is another reason why fans are storming up on social media. They do not appreciate that due to demand, their own tickets price fluctuate and they have to spend more than required.

Just received this statement from @SilverstoneUK – Thanks for all your tweets on the subject today, I’m sorry that I can’t help more and that so many of you have had problems. I really do hope the situation gets resolved and that those who want to come can get your tickets. pic.twitter.com/AsbNHD8bMO — David Croft (@CroftyF1) September 15, 2022

David Croft explains the ‘Dynamic Pricing’

The term ‘Dynamic Pricing’ raises the ticket price based on demand. However, due to the long queues on the website, fans are left frustrated with the cost.

David Croft further explains that over 210,000 people registered to buy the tickets for the race next year. Additionally, over 25,000 fans had to wait in long hours of line and still could not get the tickets.

Crofty also explained to the fans about the dynamic pricing and how the system is not new to Formula One. It is just that people could see their own ticket’s cost rise in a span of a few minutes making the fans angry.

On the subject of Dynamic Pricing, understandably not popular with fans (and myself to be honest) Every penny of profit made at the British GP is ploughed back into the circuit and this pricing structure isn’t new, just this year, tickets are selling (and prices) rising faster. — David Croft (@CroftyF1) September 15, 2022

Also Read: Lawrence Stroll led Aston Martin in shambles amidst $1.2 Billion debt