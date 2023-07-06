Watch: Brad Pitt Takeover the Silverstone Circuit For Upcoming F1 Movie With Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1 will have 11 teams setting up their garages in the pit lane at Silverstone, for the first time since 2016. The extra team, “APXGP” will be represented by their drivers Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce, also known as, Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. All of this setup is because of the fact that filming for the much anticipated F1 movie, produced by Lewis Hamilton, has kicked off in Silverstone.

Ever since Hamilton revealed that he has been working as the producer of an F1 film, fans have been dying to hear more about the movie. Hamilton launched his own production company, Dawn Apollo Films, and tied up with Apple TV+ to produce the film, reportedly named ‘Apex’

The movie will have Brad Pitt playing the role of Sonny Hayes, an old driver who makes a comeback to the sport. His teammate Joshua Pearce will be played by Damson Idris, his character being roughly based around Hamilton himself. The movie is being directed by Joseph Kosinski, the man behind Top Gun Maverick.

Pitt himself has gotten involved with the sport quite a bit and was spotted at the United States GP back in 2022. He met several drivers on the track and went around for a lap of the circuit with Charles Leclerc.

Filming for the Brad Pitt F1 movie kicks off at Silverstone

Formula 1 officially shared the first look of the APXGP cars on Thursday. The cars are essentially Formula 2 cars which have been updated by Mercedes to look as close to the F1 cars as possible. Set to be the most realistic F1 movie ever, Hamilton is putting in the work required to get APXGP as close to the real action as possible.

The filming crew has reportedly been given eight time slots to record all of their shots. No more than 20 minutes each, each slot will be put in between the F1, F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup sessions that will go on throughout the weekend.

The two APXGP already took to the track on Thursday for a few laps as fans looked on in awe as the black and golden cars raced each other around the Silverstone circuit.

Formula 1 has embraced the movie with open arms

All of this would not have been possible without the approval of the top heads at Formula 1. The fact that F1 has allowed a filming crew to set up an extra garage and work on the movie alongside their real-life counterparts shows how F1 has embraced the movie with open arms.

Much of this has been possible due to the help of Lewis Hamilton. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed that Hamilton will make sure that the Hollywood movie retains the realism of Formula 1. “Lewis will be very important because he loves this new project, and he will keep the right authenticity to the movie,” said Domenicali.

The film might turn out to be the next big step for Formula 1 as they would break into Hollywood and tap into the mainstream market. Just like ‘Drive to Survive’, Hamilton’s new movie will surely ensure that a large number of people start taking an interest in the sport, and Formula 1 grows even bigger.