David Croft Once Brutally Trolled Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur Ahead of F1 Race

David Croft has become one of the most recognizable voices in F1 over the last decade. He has been the lead commentator for Sky Sports’ F1 coverage in 2012, and most fans who follow the sport in the English language have become familiar with his presence.

Croft is often known for making witty comments and taking subtle digs at figures within F1. However, there are times when the Briton takes his jokes away from the track. ‘Crofty’ as he is affectionally called by his fans, is a huge fan of West Ham United.

After much recent speculation Mattia Binotto resigns as Ferrari Team Principal pic.twitter.com/aJ0p0KnnQe — David Croft (@CroftyF1) November 29, 2022

West Ham United is one of the oldest clubs in England and competes in the country’s premier division. Their main rival in the Premier League is Tottenham Hotspur which is one of the biggest clubs in England but suffers from the reputation of being a title choker. The North London club last won a trophy in 2008 when they lifted the League Cup at Wembley.

David Croft jokes about Tottenham not winning Titles

Ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix in 2021, Croft took a big dig at his favorite team’s rival club. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez was gearing up to host a race, but the track was very dusty. This was going to make conditions difficult for drivers as it was assumed they would struggle for grip.

However, Croft saw this as the perfect opportunity to brutally troll Tottenham. “What we’ve seen so far,” Croft began on live coverage. It (the track) was as dusty as Tottenham’s trophy cabinet.”

This immediately became a viral clip on social media, and fans of other clubs in England were delighted to see Crofty joke about Tottenham’s lack of success.

Crofty reveals who he thinks are F1 GOATs

The question as to who the greatest F1 driver of all time is will be a never ending debate. For some, it is Michael Schumacher whereas some lean towards other legendary figures like Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

Croft, however, had very different answers when he was asked the same question. The 52-year-old named Niki Lauda, Lewis Hamilton & Jackie Stewart as his three greatest F1 drivers of all time. However, he did add that this list was not in any particular order.