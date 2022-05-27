“Otherwise I wouldn’t be here”– Sergio Perez claims Red Bull would let him win despite Spain orders

Sergio Perez claims that Red Bull has given him confidence that he would be allowed to win despite the strange orders he received in Spain.

In Red Bull, Max Verstappen is undeniably the first priority driver. On the other hand, Sergio Perez is being treated as the deputy to the Dutchman.

During the Spanish Grand Prix, Perez was leading the race, with a marginal gap against Verstappen. The Mexican then was instructed to let his teammate go ahead, as they argued that Verstappen had a better pace.

Perez agreed to it but also added a remark, “That’s very unfair,” he radioed. “I’m happy for the team but we need to speak later,” he added at the end of the race.

Meanwhile, several fans on Twitter argued that Perez was unjustly displaced from his position. Many even argued that he wouldn’t be allowed to win a race like this as Verstappen would always be vying for the title.

Sergio Perez is no second driver. He is a legit title contender. And RB knows it. Y’all made him Max’ servant but he’s not having it. Rightfully so. “Let them race” Christine Horner. — Louise Roscoe (@Ave_Jaly) May 22, 2022

Sergio Perez claims Red Bull would allow him to win

Now ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, Perez revealed his talks with Red Bull. The Mexican race driver stated that his team has given him confidence that he would be allowed to win.

“We spoke after the race,” said Perez. “They made it clear that I have the full support of the team to see me winning… It’s clear, I think, on my side of the garage. It’s clear inside the team otherwise I wouldn’t be here.

“We all agree that we could have done a better job to give a better shot to both strategies to see which one worked. At the end of the day it was a great team result. And it’s a great momentum behind Red Bull at the moment.”

But when will that chance come? Perez before the Spanish GP was only 19 points. So, technically he is also well within a respectful range to contest for the title. But if Verstappen is regularly given a free pass over Perez, then what’s the use of a consolation win.

