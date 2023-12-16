“Decisions Haven’t Been Made Yet”: Helmut Marko Addresses Exit Rumors as Red Bull Power Tussle Resurfaces

Rumors regarding a power struggle in the Red Bull camp have emerged once again. Amid such speculations, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has addressed them. He revealed that the team has not yet made any decision about the future and that a meeting will take place next week to decide the same.

In a conversation with OE24, the Austrian said, “There are several options. The decisions haven’t been made yet. Not even about what I’m going to do next. My current contract expires at the end of 2024. Discussions will take place next week“.

The rumors that Marko may leave Red Bull began soon after he shockingly criticized Sergio Perez because of his nationality. While speaking to Sport & Talk of Servus TV, Marko stated, “Let’s remember that he (Perez) is South American, and so his head is not as focused as Max Verstappen or as Sebastian Vettel was“.

Ever since Marko made these remarks, rumors of a power struggle between him and Horner began. Reports claimed that Horner wanted Marko out of Red Bull because he was unhappy with the vision that the Austrian has for the future of the team.

Max Verstappen gets involved in the power struggle between Helmut Marko and Christian Horner

Since Helmut Marko has a close relationship with Max Verstappen, the Dutchman also got involved in the discussions about the rumored power struggle between the Austrian and Christian Horner. When Sky Sports asked Verstappen to explain if the departure of either Horner or Marko could prove detrimental for Red Bull, the 26-year-old simply replied, “That’s why they are not leaving“.

The three-time champion then added, “Everyone is staying in exactly the same role. That has never really been a discussion. It’s very important when you are doing well, and the team are doing very well, that you keep those people that are very important to the success of the team”.

While these are the remarks Verstappen made in public, Auto Bild has claimed otherwise. The German magazine claimed that the three-time champion had made it clear to Red Bull that if Marko were to leave the team, he would leave as well.

There is no secret that Verstappen has an extremely close relationship with Marko. It was the Austrian after all who recognized the 26-year-old’s talent in the junior categories. The 80-year-old then made the huge gamble by convincing Red Bull to sign Verstappen into F1 directly from F3.

Since Verstappen’s arguably one of the greatest drivers to have raced in F1, Red Bull cannot afford him to leave. Hence, the Milton Keynes outfit will do its best to address the current rumored power struggle between Horner and Marko.

As per the report, the chances of Marko continuing are slim. However, if Verstappen reveals that he will only stay if Marko continues, then the 80-year-old may indeed stay with Red Bull for longer.