Liam Lawson Reveals Red Bull Learnings That Allowed Him to Thrive Uncharted Territories With AlphaTauri Amidst Crisis

Liam Lawson’s debut in F1 has been absolutely brilliant after the young driver was called in to replace an injured Daniel Ricciardo. The New Zealander’s instant switch from Super Formula Championship in Japan to Formula 1 in the blink of an eye impressed everyone, to say the least. Now, as per Motorsport Total, Lawson himself shared the reason behind him excelling in his F1 role despite being underprepared and it was nothing but the lessons he received at Red Bull.

The young driver graduated from Red Bull Academy. The Academy always has the finest drivers in the making and does not allow any room for errors while grooming new talents. Given how cutthroat the environment is, one gets ensured that they are ready to take up any challenges thrown at their way. The likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen are all graduates of the acade.y

Therefore, Lawson could do exactly that as he managed to survive the pressure, taking over Ricciardo’s. The reason? Extreme pressure handling situation at Red Bull Academy.

Lawson on what made him stay prepared for everything

Liam Lawson has recently opened up on his future in F1 in an interview. There he also mentioned how he got into the shoes of Ricciardo and was immediately ready to race at the biggest stage.

He said as per Motorsport Total, “We’re [Red Bull Academy drivers] put under pressure from day one and I’ve gotten used to that over the five years. So I’m prepared for situations like this.”

As the 21-year-old impressed everyone in the F1 fraternity with his subtle performances, Red Bull needs to do something before they lose out on him or he is poached by the rivals.

What’s next for Liam Lawson?

Liam Lawson is undoubtedly one of the brightest stars in F1 at the moment. Multiple teams, excluding Red Bull and AlphaTauri are considering him for the future. Therefore, Red Bull needs to make sure they get him a seat before he makes up his mind to shift elsewhere.

For now, Lawson has been given the role of the reserve driver in the Milton-Keynes-based team behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Meanwhile, at AlphaTauri, the management decided to stick with the Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo line-up for 2024.

Therefore, if Tsunoda or Ricciardo fails to live up to their expectations, they might be replaced by a talented Lawson waiting in the wings. That might also be possible for Sergio Perez in the main team if the Mexican fails to perform up to standards.