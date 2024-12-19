Despite Mutual Respect, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton Won’t Spend Christmas Together, Horner Claims

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s rivalry from the 2021 season has permanently damaged their relationship as peer drivers in F1. The after-effects of their heated tussles from their title battle were also visible in 2022-23. Although the duo do respect each other and have a cordial relationship, they may not spend time together off the track, per Christian Horner.

In a recent conversation with talkSPORT Driving, the Red Bull team principal gave his perspective on Hamilton and Verstappen’s dynamic. “They are 2 very different people, different personalities, different characters.”

“I think there is respect, that’s the most important thing. Are they the type of people who would spend Christmas together, probably not,” he added.

Horner justified this fractured bond by giving another example of how Lando Norris’ dynamic with Verstappen has evolved in 2024. The McLaren driver has been a great pal of the Dutchman. But this season, Norris got into a title fight with Verstappen and had to face several heated situations on track.

These battles resulted in tensions between the two friends. Horner stated about the same, “Inevitably, that gets put under pressure when you are competing.” Verstappen, in particular, doesn’t pull his punches in an on-track battle with any driver. He mostly only has tensions with drivers who fight him for the championship.

Horner also gave an example of how that mindset is the same in all sports. He gave a boxing example of Tyson Fury, who won’t be having a good bond with a fighter he is competing with this week but may ease the tensions after the fight week.

The 2023 and 2024 seasons have been a similar phase for Verstappen and Hamilton as the hostilities have eased off. However, there is a possibility they once again come face to face in 2025.

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s rivalry could reignite

The 2022 season saw an epilogue to Verstappen and Hamilton’s title battle as the Dutchman cruised to his second drivers’ title unopposed. Meanwhile, Hamilton was struggling with a troublesome Mercedes car, owing to their botched-up ground effect car concept.

The Sao Paulo GP that season was their last major flashpoint, after which the duo hasn’t really fought each other on track. But the 2025 season could see that change as the seven-time world champion will move to Ferrari, who have battled with Red Bull a lot more in the last three seasons.

In 2024, they have overtaken the Bulls in terms of ultimate performance, and could easily compete with them for race wins and the championship next year. So, there is a good chance of Verstappen and Hamilton locking horns again at the sharp end of the grid.

The #44 driver will be itching to drive a consistent and reliable race-winning car again, looking at how Ferrari has developed this season. Now, there is obviously Charles Leclerc, with whom Hamilton will team up at the Italian outfit.

And one cannot count out Leclerc of a championship battle, considering how he has improved in the last two seasons. This year’s runner-up Norris is also being tipped as a top contender for the 2025 title.

So, this could make it a four-way fight for the championship next year, with dark horse contenders such as Oscar Piastri and George Russell lurking behind to pick up the pieces. Still, if Verstappen and Hamilton are in the fight, they are going to take the majority of the attention.