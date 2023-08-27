Despite Eight-Win Streak, Lando Norris Disagrees That Max Verstappen Is Unbeatable in 2023

Following the conclusion of the Dutch Grand Prix qualification, Lando Norris and George Russell were asked if Max Verstappen is unbeatable in the 2023 F1 season. Answering F1 TV, Norris surprisingly said that Verstappen does not look unbeatable, in spite of all his records this year.

Advertisement

The Dutchman has won 10 races out of 12 rounds so far, with an eight-back-to-back winning streak. He extended his championship lead against his teammate Sergio Perez to 125 points. Therefore, inching closer to defending his F1 crown in 2023.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Max33Verstappen/status/1695505253049798747?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, Norris does not seem to care about what Verstappen has done so far. The British driver has gotten close to the Red Bull star multiple times after McLaren’s improvement. Hence, he is of the opinion that the two-time world champion is not unbeatable this season.

Norris feels Max Verstappen is not unbeatable in 2023

Verstappen, Norris, and Russell were all called up for the Press Conference of the Dutch Grand Prix qualification. There, the drivers were asked if the Dutchman felt unbeatable given how he was on a rampage.

Replying to this, the McLaren driver said, “I’d say no just because there have been times it’s been very close.” Following this, the McLaren star mentioned if the Dutchman makes a mistake, then the rivals can take advantage, and defeat him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1695443424160141413?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Admittedly, Russell echoed the same belief. Interestingly, the Mercedes driver was the man who defeated Red Bull last time back in Brazil in 2022.

Advertisement

Russell agreed with Norris on Verstappen

George Russell agreed with Lando Norris that Max Verstappen was beatable. When his chance to speak came, he said that they [rivals] need to put a little bit more pressure on him so much so that he makes a small mistake that would cost him places.

Admittedly, the Red Bull driver rarely makes a mistake that puts him a level above everyone else. With the sheer car control that he has, it at times becomes difficult for rivals to reach the benchmark he often puts.

All in all, a win at his home Grand Prix will see Max Verstappen touch the impression nine back-to-back win record set by Sebastian Vettel back in 2013. Therefore, one more win will see the Red Bull driver create history.