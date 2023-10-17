Despite Winning 3 Titles in Row, Damon Hill Claims Max Verstappen Can’t Be Called One of the GOATs as of Now

The fans will remember the 2023 Formula One season as Max Verstappen’s year. His outstanding performance has left a lasting imprint on the sport’s history, with a world title secured five races before the season’s finish, setting a new standard. The Dutchman has won 14 of 17 races so far, and he is on the verge of breaking his own record for the most wins in a single season (15). His extraordinary dominance has prompted many experts and pundits to categorize him among the sport’s greatest of all time. However, not everyone agrees, as a former champion Damon Hill on the recent episode of the F1 Nation podcast revealed the contrary.

Max Verstappen’s record-breaking run began when he surpassed Ayrton Senna’s 41 race victories, putting him in contention to join an elite group of drivers with the most race victories. Aside from his three World Championships, Max Verstappen has joined an exclusive group of F1 icons that includes Ayrton Senna, Nelson Piquet, Niki Lauda, Jackie Stewart, and Jack Brabham, all of whom have won three World Titles. The Dutchman’s current tally stands at 49 Grand Prix victories, trailing only Alain Prost (51), Sebastian Vettel (53), Michael Schumacher (91), and Lewis Hamilton (103) in terms of race wins.

Despite having accomplished so much at such a young age in what has already been a record-breaking season, 1996 champion Damon Hill is yet to label Verstappen as the best ever to grace the sport. However, before drawing any conclusions, we need to examine Hill’s unusual explanation.

Why does Damon Hill refuse to consider Max Verstappen GOAT?

Damon Hill expressed his opinion on Verstappen being the greatest of all time. The show’s host, Tom Clarkson, asked the 1996 champion, “Where do you put Max in the list of great Formula One drivers now?” In response to this, Hill claimed that Verstappen initially played second fiddle to the Mercedes combo while assessing the Dutchman’s rise through the ranks. Later, he added that in the previous three years, the 26-year-old had shown a remarkable increase in results and supremacy, prompting a deeper examination of the true ‘meaning of Greatness.’

Hill further clarified his unique position on the concept of greatness, which, according to the ex-champion, isn’t only based on statistics or championships. According to the 63-year-old, the title ‘GOAT’ encapsulates a driver’s career, personality, and impact on the sport. After explaining the genuine meaning, Hill said, “You can be a three times world champion. I mean, Sir Jack Brabham was three times world champion. And you know, he’s not talked as a great, but he should be. I mean, he won in his own car. That’s never been done by anyone. ”

Later by providing a philosophy of some famous Roman philosopher, Hill added, “ You can’t judge a person until it’s over. You can’t really know what they’re like until they’ve retired and maybe even after they’ve retired.” While wrapping up the conversation, he mentioned Fangio and Stirling Moss, as well as Niki Lauda, who never won a championship but are still considered legends for their achievements both on and off the track. Though Damon might have his own reasons for not considering Max the GOAT, there are other experts and former champions who have contrary opinions.

Who are the experts that have dubbed Max Verstappen the GOAT?

Continuing his stellar performance of winning 15 of 22 races last year, the Dutchman has won 14 of 17 races so far this season, including 10 straight victories. After Verstappen joined the elite club of three-time F1 winners, 2016 champion Nico Rosberg called it a “historic” feat. In an interview with Skysports, the German stated, “ It’s unbelievable the run of form he’s had and the level that he’s driving at, the records he’s beating. Unreal. “ Besides this, the 38-year-old added, “ It’s so motivating for those within team Red Bull to know they’ve got one of the greatest drivers of all time driving their machine.”

Not only has Rosberg labeled Verstappen as the best, but an ex-f1 Honcho has also stated that Verstappen is the “best.” According to the Daily Mail, Bernie Ecclestone declared the Dutchman an F1 GOAT. He said, “ I used to say Alain Prost. Now I would say Max. He’s the greatest. He is brightest with regards to getting the best out of the car.”

Though Verstappen has threatened to leave the sport early to pursue other interests, given that he believes F1 is too demanding and that he has a few other objectives in life that he can enjoy more. Even if the Dutchman keeps going until his contract expires in 2028, he will most likely be finishing among the top in all records, on which some judgment can be made.