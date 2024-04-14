Max Verstappen Told To Seriously Consider Toto Wolff’s Mercedes Offer In Case Red Bull Crashes And Burns

Another domino of the 2025 silly season has fallen after Fernando Alonso declared that he is “here to stay”. This decision from the Spaniard also has an implication on the future of the reigning world champion. Now, Max Verstappen has only two viable and attractive options for his future. He can either stay at Red Bull or join Mercedes in 2025. Normally it wouldn’t be a conversation with the Dutchman having a contract till 2028. Moreover, who in their right mind would leave Red Bull’s dominant and successful project? However, 1996 champion Damon Hill is advising the Dutchman to look beyond 2025.

Apart from the internal drama that put Max Verstappen‘s future in doubt in the first place, Hill highlighted the competitive side beyond 2025. In 2026, for the first time in its history, Red Bull will use its in-house power unit. The project that started in 2021 for the preparation of the 2026 engine, is still facing issues.

Despite Ford’s involvement, the Red Bull power unit is not up to the level of Formula 1, at least for now. This uncertainty surrounding the team’s future is why Hill is suggesting Verstappen looks elsewhere. The Brit spoke on the F1 Nation podcast, about how this uncertainty is exactly why the Mercedes seat looks enticing.

Hill supported the Mercedes idea, by saying, “If he [Verstappen] has doubts about the progress of the [Red Bull-Ford] project, he could perhaps look to Mercedes, where Mercedes may have a little more confidence in the new regulations. The competitive prospects will certainly be important for Max”.

Red Bull’s on the top of the world right now, but will they have the same advantage after the 2026 regulation changes? In hindsight, if the Brackley outfit can become competitive again in 2026, Mercedes will become a tempting option. Additionally, according to reports, they are already making a move with this assumption.

Mercedes prepare a mega offer for Max Verstappen

According to a report by Auto Motor Und Sport, the Mercedes is ready to offer the reigning world champion a mega contract. A contract that will even surpass Lewis Hamilton’s rumored $100 million salary. It’s all possible as well with Max Verstappen’s contract interlinked with Helmut Marko.

Reports suggest the Dutchman has a clause, wherein he can terminate his contract if Helmut Marko is out of the equation. This is exactly why Mercedes is pushing to sign the Dutchman with an alluring contract. The Brackley outfit have had their eyes set on Verstappen as Hamilton’s replacement from the start. Now, they’re putting their money where their mouth is.

However, as mentioned before, it will all come down to Marko’s future in the team. The Dutchman is extremely loyal to the Austrian executive who has been his mentor since a very young age. On the other hand, Mercedes’ efforts could’ve gotten a significant push had their car been more competitive.

At the end of the day, Verstappen is a racer and wants to drive the fastest car. At the moment that’s Red Bull and not Mercedes. However, it’s a long season, the longest yet, and a lot can change over the course of 20 races.