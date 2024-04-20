Differing Opinions From Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz After Chinese GP Collision Exposes the Unrest Among Ferrari Duo

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz collided with each other during the Chinese GP sprint race at the Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday. This has not been the first time the Ferrari duo have come together on the track. Just like previous instances at Monza in 2023, Sainz and Leclerc would discuss it and get things clear between them. However, both drivers have given differing opinions after the sprint race concluded in Shanghai. This may indicate that the underlying narrative has more to it with some potential unrest among the Ferrari drivers.

According to Motorsport.com, Leclerc stated that they talked it out and things are clear between them. He then added, “I am not going to disclose all the details of our discussions because it is always private discussions and it should remain private but the discussions went well and we are all fine”.

However, Sainz contrasted the Monegasque’s comment by highlighting that they are yet to discuss the incident. He said, “The reality is that we didn’t manage to talk, because obviously with this format it’s not like you get time to talk with each other much. We will probably do so tonight.”

However, the Spaniard clarified that there was nothing “spicy” about what transpired between them on track. He cited how they were racing quite hard with each other and other cars in that battle for P3.

Sainz was defending from Sergio Perez, who had Leclerc behind him in P6. Meanwhile, it was Fernando Alonso who led this trio in third place. As Sainz had a squabble with Alonso, Perez took advantage to overtake both of them. Once the Mexican passed both Sainz and Alonso, it left Leclerc right behind his teammate.

Thereon, the #16 driver was pursuing Sainz to take his P4 spot and they collided going into the Turn 14 hairpin. Leclerc, being on the outside, could not stay on track and had to take avoiding action not to have extreme contact with Sainz.

The 29-year-old has been performing significantly better this season, relative to his Monegasque teammate. Leclerc also acknowledged that he wishes to pull up his socks.

Will things intensify between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz?

Carlos Sainz has always been quite equal to Charles Leclerc on all fronts of performance. While some experts deem Leclerc to be the better of the two, Sainz’s performance in 2024 has given a fitting response to that notion. Given how the Spaniard is out of contract for the 2025 season, he cannot afford to underperform against his teammate this year.

With several teams reportedly pursuing his signature, Sainz is rumored to join Audi (currently Sauber) for their 2026 F1 project. This means the 29-year-old may have to bear the brunt of Sauber’s lower midfield performance before Audi comes in 2026.

However, Sainz is not willing to settle for an under-par team. He is keen on getting a top-team seat, given how he is performing at a high level currently by getting podiums and winning races whenever he gets the chance. The #55 driver has a 100% podium record [in the races he has participated in] this season.

Therefore, his urge to prove his mettle may lead him to not yield a single inch of track to Leclerc, whenever they fight each other this year. On the other hand, the Monegasque is no slouch as well. Given he wishes to retain his position as the team leader for Ferrari [with Lewis Hamilton coming in], the 26-year-old won’t want to back down against Sainz.

This duo has been quite respectful even in the fiercest of battles they have had in their three seasons as teammates. Could that change in 2024? It is possible but given how they talked it out after Monza last year, it is unlikely that the Ferrari boss would let things go out of control this time as well.