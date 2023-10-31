Director of the Latest Max Verstappen Documentary Thanks the Dutchman for Allowing Him to Be the “Fly on the Wall”

Max Verstappen’s latest documentary – The Anatomy of a Champion, was an instant hit as soon as it was released back in April. In a report by Formule1.nl, the director of the documentary, Nick Hoedeman shared his experience of working with the Red Bull star and also thanked Verstappen for giving him behind the scenes access of what goes on in the latter’s life.

Hoedeman has made it extremely clear that he is not a fan of Max Verstappen in any way. He likes to call himself a fan of the sport and explained that he has been following F1 from much before the times of Verstappen. However, the Dutch director already has two separate Verstappen documentaries under his belt – ‘Whatever it takes’ and ‘the Anatomy of a Champion’.

However, not being a fan does not mean that Hoedeman does not praise Verstappen. He explained that he has a beautiful understanding and mutual respect with the Verstappen family which allows him to be present at various places and record all the behind the scenes moments.

Hoedeman used the example of the motorhome that drivers retreat to before and after the race and like to be by themselves. He said, “I can be there for a few minutes. Then it is important that you really know your place, you really have to operate as a ‘fly on the wall’.”

He also explained that he has been able to film at various private occasions like Verstappen visiting his mother. He is extremely grateful to the three-time World Champion for allowing him access to these private moments.

Max Verstappen is an honest person as per Hoedeman

Hoedeman also spoke about his opinion on Max Verstappen as a person. He explained that the 26-year old driver is quite the same both on and off the track. However, he has become quite a bit wiser as he has grown older.

The director said, “He is authentic anyway. He just says what he thinks. Is that always useful? No, maybe not. But then he has often said it, Max is an honest person.”

The documentary, which was released as a mini series on Viaplay, has offered some major revelations about the life of Verstappen. The biggest one of them is his relationship with his parents Jos Verstappen and Sophie Kumpen and how he acts as a bridge between them despite their separation.