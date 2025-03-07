mobile app bar

“Disappointing”: Fans Show Disdain Against George Russell for Being ‘Ecstatic’ Around Donald Trump in Miami

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

Donald Trump (L) and George Russell (R)

Donald Trump (L) and George Russell (R) | Credits: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

Since its addition to the F1 calendar in 2022, the Miami GP has become one of the most star-studded weekends of the year. Each year, the spectacle grows bigger and grander, but in 2024, it reached a new level when then-U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump visited the Miami International Autodrome.

Trump, who was sworn into office as America’s 47th President earlier this year, appeared to be McLaren’s guest on the day. As a result, drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri had the opportunity to meet the 78-year-old in the paddock.

Naturally, Trump’s presence drew significant attention from the media and others in the paddock. After all, it’s not every day that a former—and, in this case, future—U.S. President walks the same halls as them.

However, one person seemed more excited than most—Mercedes’ George Russell. As captured by Drive to Survive cameras, Russell was visibly ecstatic when Trump entered the paddock.

“Oh my god, I really wanna see him”, Russell stated in the second episode of DTS’ season seven.

Unfortunately for Russell, this behind-the-scene revelation has not gone down well with some of his fans on social media, with many criticizing him for idolizing the U.S. president. Many were disappointed, given Trump’s polarizing effect in politics.

“George Russell is a fan of Trump…. disappointing,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another echoed the same sentiment by mentioning, Trump is not a person you should ever be excited to see.”

Some, however, have questioned whether a social media meltdown is warranted over Russell’s reaction. The Briton may have simply been excited to see one of the world’s most recognizable figures in the same space as him.

Russell may have come under the spotlight for his Trump comments heard on Drive to Survive, but it wasn’t the first time he mentioned the former U.S. President. He even name-dropped him in an older podcast.

President Trump’s F1 mentions

Lap times are crucial to success in F1. That’s not the focus here, but it was the context in which Russell made a surprising remark during an earlier episode of the Sports Agent podcast. His point? Leadership skills alone don’t define a team’s success.

“Put Donald Trump in the race car, he is not going to drive very well,” Russell said. He then added, “He’s probably not a bad, horrendous leader…”

This interview may have fueled the recent social media backlash against Russell, as it marked the second time he spoke about Trump in a seemingly positive light. Other F1 drivers have also faced criticism for similar remarks before—just ask Norris.

Trump congratulated Norris on his victory in Miami—incidentally, his first F1 win—and the Bristol-born driver was full of praise in return.

“Donald is someone that you’ve got to have a lot of respect for, in many ways, and for anyone like that who acknowledges what you can go out and do, and acknowledges the work ethic that goes into things, you’ve got to be thankful for that, and I was,” Norris said.

Once again, fans were not pleased. Even McLaren faced backlash for hosting Trump, prompting the team to clarify that they had not invited him to their hospitality.

However, the controversy eventually faded. The same could happen with Russell.

