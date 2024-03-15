Dismissing Thought of Retirement, Valtteri Bottas Vows for Desire to Lead New Audi Project

Current Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas has been under the radar for the last two years. His five-year stint at Mercedes made him a regular at the podium, but his current team is far away from any silverware. Despite being 34 and driving for a backmarker, Bottas has no intentions of leaving F1. Instead, he wants to be the leader of his team, as it enters a new era.

Bottas joined Alfa Romeo (now known as Kick Sauber) in 2022, and despite a strong start in the midfield, he quickly realized that the Hinwil-based outfit’s car was not good enough to consistently fight for the points. Despite the realization, he has been consistent with his performances and is doing the best he can with the machine at his disposal.

However, talks and rumors of him leaving the sport started gathering substance as his contract comes to an end this year. Bottas not only looks to extend but vows to lead. In an interview with Planet F1 (as quoted by Formule1.nl), he said, “I prefer to join the Audi project, ideally in a leading role.”

Sauber becomes Audi from 2026 onwards, and many expect them to make major strides when the takeover is completed. Several big names are linked to the project, but Bottas is adamant that he wants to extend his stay and taste success with the German automakers.

Will Valtteri Bottas drive for Audi?

It is unclear whether Audi will look to field a new line-up when they F1 in 2026. Currently, both Sauber drivers Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas are in the final year of their contracts. While neither has particularly underperformed, there are some big names linked to the seat.

Carlos Sainz, who will be a free agent after his current campaign with Ferrari, is one such name. His father, Carlos Sainz Sr., is heavily associated with Audi in the world of Rally.

This could help the 29-year-old get a seat with Audi. However, whether Sainz would want to drive for Audi if they aren’t competitive at the front remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, another name that is linked is Nico Hulkenberg. The German’s contract ends at the end of 2024, and he has been performing extremely well for Haas. Joining Audi could be a strong possibility for Hulkenberg though, according to several reports.

However, parting ways with Zhou could hurt Sauber financially at the moment. This is because the Chinese driver brings a wealth of local sponsors to the team. When Audi joins, that will likely not be a problem. Meanwhile, Bottas will look to bank on his race-winning experience to secure a long-term future at Audi.