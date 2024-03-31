When Max Verstappen Stunned His Girlfriend Kelly Piquet Revealing $20K Asset Back in Holland

At 26, Max Verstappen has achieved just about everything he can in F1. However, staying in the sport long-term isn’t one of his dreams, and he wants to try out other disciplines before retiring from motorsports. After that, he doesn’t know where the future will take him. On the other hand, he does have an idea about the kind of things he will try once he gets older. Safe to say that his partner Kelly Piquet is not a big fan of those ideas.

In a documentary available on Dutch Viaplay, Verstappen revealed that he has a special toy back home that is a part of his retirement plan. As seen in the clip uploaded on X by user Marc, Verstappen slipped up to reveal he owns a motorcycle in Holland. A shocked Piquet quickly enquired, “Which bike?”

With a smile on his slightly afraid-looking face, Verstappen answered, “My Harley. I have a Harley (Davidson).” Piquet continued by asking what was the use of the bike. The Red Bull driver then detailed that he had plans of using it in his retirement, not right now.

Verstappen argued that until he gets to drive it, he plans on using it as a showpiece, admittedly a very expensive one. In the United States, a Harley costs roughly $20K.

However, once he gets old and gray, Verstappen assumes he will be able to ride it. In an attempt to lighten the mood, the Dutchman said he would perhaps take the bike out for a ride “with my fat belly on the tank.” A far from amused Piquet replied Verstappen could perhaps join the “Hell’s Angels, Monaco” (a biker gang).

Red Bull curbed the bike racing dreams of Max Verstappen

In December 2022, Max Verstappen engaged in a conversation with MotoGP legend Marc Marquez. During the same, Verstappen admitted to Marquez of being envious of his sport. He detailed his awe of MotoGP riders, claiming what they do is “crazy.” Verstappen added that the straight-line speed that two-wheeled racers attain was incredible and that he wanted to try the same.

However, Red Bull won’t allow him to do so. The team doesn’t give him permission as they fear the 26-year-old might return with a broken leg.

Going slow on a bike is always an option for Verstappen, but it isn’t one he is willing to take. Knowing himself well enough, the 3X F1 world champion claimed that if he were given a chance, he would certainly push the bike. Hence, the chances of something going wrong increase significantly.

Therefore, Red Bull has put a ban on Verstappen riding bikes. Taking the ban into consideration, Verstappen’s retirement plan makes even more sense. With no risk of ruining a championship run, a chubby Verstappen can roam on the streets of Monaco with his “belly resting” easily on the tank.