Does Sergio Perez Dislike Jos Verstappen? Checo Responds to Fans’ Speculations After Saudi Arabian GP Snub

Sergio Perez has opened up on his relationship with Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen’s father after the 51-year-old seemingly snubbed the Mexican racer two weeks ago at the Saudi Arabian GP. After Perez clinched his fifth F1 win, Jos seemingly gave the 33-year-old the cold shoulder and did not even acknowledge his efforts.

The visuals were so surprising that several fans took to social media and slammed Jos for his behavior. Most fans stated how the least Jos could have shown more respect towards Perez.

‘I have a good relationship with Jos’: Sergio Perez

While responding to rumors that a potential rift may exist between himself and Jos Verstappen, Sergio Perez told PA News Agency, “I have a good relationship with Jos.” He added that the two respect each other and also shook hands after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

However, he believes that the visuals of the same must not have been shown. The 33-year-old added that he did read some stories on social media and that there was no truth to them.

Notably, this was not the only incident that got fans talking on social media regarding Perez. Fans also noted that the Mexican had initially put up a post on Instagram, stating that he wanted to be a world champion, only for him to delete it a few moments later.

Speaking of the same, he explained, “As you can imagine, I don’t manage my social media at all times.” When asked if he wanted to be a world champion, Perez replied, “Of course. That is clear”.

Perez finds himself on the back foot in Australia

After battling Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen neck to neck in the opening few races, Sergio Perez finds himself on the back foot in the third round in Australia. The Mexican will start Sunday’s main race in Melbourne last after failing to set a lap time during qualifying.

As for Verstappen, his start to the Australian Grand Prix weekend could not get any better. The Dutchman qualified on the pole, his first in Melbourne, after registering a storming lap during the third part of qualifying. Verstappen was over 0.2 seconds quicker than second-placed George Russell, who will join him on the front row.

Regarding the championship battle, Verstappen has just a one-point lead over Perez. The 25-year-old grabbed this all-important extra point after he claimed the fastest lap of the race during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix two weeks ago.