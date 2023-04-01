Max Verstappen Flags Lewis Hamilton’s Comments False – “Red Bull Not As Dominant as Mercedes”

Credits: 1 Max Verstappen (NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing), 44 Lewis Hamilton (GBR, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team), F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Circuit on April 1, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by HOCH ZWEI) Melbourne Australia *** 1 Max Verstappen NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing , 44 Lewis Hamilton GBR, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team , F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Circuit on April 1, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia Photo by HOCH ZWEI Melbourne Australia

In the latest development, Max Verstappen contradicted Lewis Hamilton’s comments on Red Bull. The Dutchman said that the Mercedes driver’s comments on RB-19 being the fastest car is not true.

As per Formel1, the Dutch pilot said Hamilton’s comments on the Red Bull challenger are untrue, statistically. The Red Bull driver added that there’s no doubt RB-19 is a good car.

Lewis Hamilton says that this year’s Red Bull is faster than any Mercedes has ever been in comparison to its rivals. “I don’t know it’s not for me to say, but I’ve never seen a car so fast,” Hamilton said. “When we were fast we weren’t that fast. That’s the fastest car I’ve… pic.twitter.com/kc6dv5kiqL — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) March 21, 2023

But the team certainly isn’t as dominant as Mercedes. Not as of now at least, shared the 25-year-old. Admittedly, the Silver Arrows dominated the sport ferociously from 2014 to 2020.

During those seven years, the Brackley-based team clinched almost all the major silverware available. To put that into perspective, they claimed seven constructors championships as well as seven driver’s titles.

Fernando Alonso also taunted Hamilton

The Spanish driver recently pulled off a subtle dig at the seven-time world champion. Alonso said that Hamilton has a short memory as he’s getting old.

This comes after the Spaniard claimed that he disagrees with the 38-year-old’s comments on RB-19. To support his statement, the Aston Martin driver said he finished the Jeddah race just 20 seconds behind Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.

🗣️ | Alonso disagrees with Hamilton’s comments about the RB19 being the fastest car he’s ever seen: “I don’t agree at all,” “Last week I finished 20 seconds behind Checo and Max. He and Rosberg were a minute ahead in 2014 and 2015… He has a short memory, he’s getting old!” pic.twitter.com/jFDYBkn8BN — RBR Daily (@RedBullUpdates) March 31, 2023

Furthermore, the former McLaren driver also added that the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg were almost a minute ahead of the rest of the field, which makes the “fastest car” praise invalid.

RB-19 is the fastest car by far, said Lewis Hamilton

The seven-time world champion was full of praise for the new RB-19. Despite belonging to the rival team, Hamilton made sure he gives credit where it was due.

Adrian Newey and his team have brilliantly wrapped up their business as the Briton called the new Red Bull challenger the ‘fastest F1 car he has ever seen.’

Furthermore, the Silver Arrows ace also compared this to Mercedes’ dominant era. The British driver who banks on rain, said the Mercedes challengers were fast, but not this fast as the RB-19 when compared to everyone else.