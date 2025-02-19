“Doesn’t Necessarily Mean You Have to Open the Radio”: Oscar Piastri Has a Quick Fix to Avoid Swearing Fine

PIASTRI Oscar (aus), McLaren F1 Team MCL38, portrait press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during the Formula 1 Grande Premio de Sao Paulo 2024, 21th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from November 1 to 3, 2024 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil Credits: IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

Towards the end of the 2024 season, the FIA decided to impose a crackdown on swearing to ensure drivers don’t curse on the team radio. Max Verstappen, unsurprisingly, was the first victim of the same and had to put in community service hours as a punishment.

In 2025, the FIA, despite protests from drivers and other entities, decided to increase the severity of these punishments.

Drivers can now be fined up to $125k for swearing, which has led to widespread debates on what is right and what isn’t. Verstappen feels it’s excessive, and even non-F1 figures like Gordon Ramsay have made a mockery of this.

Oscar Piastri, however, has a simple solution to get rid of the controversy.

“In the car, you say whatever comes into your head,” the McLaren driver said at the F1 75 launch event when asked about the swearing saga. “Doesn’t necessarily mean you have to open the radio all the time…”

Without swearing, that was blinking warm. Good race, nice podium pic.twitter.com/Xmzx07qQcd — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) September 22, 2024

Piastri also acknowledged that drivers can be expected to remain ‘civil’ while in the car. However, he added, “We’re athletes doing our thing with adrenaline running. So, there’s only so much you can do to stop that“.

The Melbourne-born driver understands that it would be difficult for the FIA to prevent drivers from using the radio button or swearing in the heat of the moment. So, ultimately it is up to the drivers to keep their language in check.

FIA’s plan to combat drivers’ defiance

Drivers are unlikely to comply with the swearing crackdown and a statement from the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association seems imminent.

As a result, the FIA is looking to resolve the issue once and for all. Initially, reports suggested they were considering a complete ban on team radio broadcasts during races.

Now, however, the plan appears to be censoring offensive language in these messages—a reasonable compromise that avoids upsetting either side. Fans, however, are not on board.

At the F1 75 event, the mention of the FIA’s name was met with loud boos—a clear sign of discontent. However, this is unlikely to change the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s stance on the matter.