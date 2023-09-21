“Doesn’t Taste Special” – Former Ferrari Driver Downplays Carlos Sainz’s Incredible Victory in Singapore GP

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz broke Red Bull’s winning streak in last weekend’s Singapore GP by taking the first victory in the 2023 season. But a former Ferrari driver, Marc Gene, has opined that this victory doesn’t taste special.

Advertisement

Red Bull has been dominating the current season by grabbing all the wins until the Singapore GP. It was predicted that the team might even go on to win all the remaining races and grab a unique record.

But problems with the RB19 forced them out of the battle and saw Sainz take the win. The disruption in their streak made many experts and fans happy, but Gene doesn’t seem to be too impressed with it.

Advertisement

“Carlos Sainz’s victory doesn’t taste special” – Marc Gene

Despite it being an incredible win and the implementation of the correct strategy from Ferrari, Gene said[as quoted by gpfans], “The victory doesn’t taste special because it was the first in a year of Red Bull dominance. In fact, from the moment it crossed the finish line, let’s say, it was a victory like any other. It will be remembered for how Carlos and the team achieved it, not so much because it was the first [to break] Red Bull’s long streak.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FanaticsFerrari/status/1703415278216818751?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Furthermore, Gene also holds a unique view of Red Bull’s dominance throughout this season. While many fans and experts have suggested that Red Bull has made the season boring, the former Ferrari driver likes how F1 hasn’t equalized performance.

He explained that if a driver is doing well and winning, other teams need to analyze and try innovative ideas to catch them.

Sainz is ready to become a world champion

Despite not feeling too special about Sainz’s victory, he holds the Spanish driver in high regard. Sainz had scored podium finishes in the past two races, while his teammate Charles Leclerc has been seen struggling with the car.

Advertisement

Impressed by the improvement in his performance, Gene said that Sainz has everything he needs to become a world champion. Furthermore, he added that the Spanish star is intelligent, makes very few mistakes, and is technologically complete.