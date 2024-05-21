UFC Star Dismisses Dillon Danis as a ‘Keyboard Warrior’ Contrasts with Jake and Logan Paul’s Skills and Athleticism

Dillon Danis has been a menace for everyone in the fight business. From Logan Paul to Khabib Nurmagomedov, everyone has had their share of feuds with him. And now, we add welterweight title contender Belal Muhammad to that list.

While Belal was all praises for Logan Paul and his brother Jake, who he deems as legitimate fighters, the Palestinian-American fighter doesn’t want to afford Danis the same praise.

In a recent episode of the ‘money loyalty legacy’ podcast, Muhammad shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s good friend and training partner, Dillon Danis. Calling Danis a troll, he said,

“For Jake Paul, I respect him more because now he is starting to fight real boxers… But for guys like Dillon Danis, that is what is wrong with society, that is what is wrong with the world. Martial artist that just wants to troll. Dillon Danis is just a joke.”



Belal Muhammad said that while initially Logan and Jake were not taken seriously, their persistence with boxing has earned them people’s respect. Unfortunately, the same can not be said for Danis who has not competed in MMA since June 2019.

Dillon Danis and Belal Muhammad have a history of online beefs

Dillon Danis has developed a habit on talking out of turn and ending up saying or doing things that end up costing him a fortune. Case is point, his pointless feud with Logan Paul and his supermodel fiance Nina Adgal.

He even once took to Twitter to express his hatred towards Muhammad’s face. Danis said that Muhammad has the type of face that ruins your entire day.

In response to that Muhammad said that Danis was the type of person who trained with Alex Pereira for a day and thinks he could fight.

Your like a mom that goes to one cardio kickboxing class “Trains with pereira one day” thinks he can fight now lol — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 23, 2023

Needless to say, closer to his title shot, Dillon Danis will have a lot more to say about Muhammad. However, If Muhammad is victorious at UFC 304, he will lay claim to a title; an accomplishment that Dillon Danis will most likely never achieve in life.