“Don’t Forget to Vote”: Lando Norris’ Ex GF Makes Special Appeal After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Appearance

Lando Norris‘ ex-girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira, recently came onto her official Instagram account to share a few pictures from the sets of the Brazilian version of ‘Dancing with the Stars’. The Portuguese model then went on to appeal to her fans to cast their votes in her favor.

Oliveira took to her Instagram profile and wrote,

“And so was @dancatvi’s first gala!!! It was definitely a memorable night and I couldn’t be happier. Thank you all so much for your AMAZING support and don’t forget to vote 761 200 202.”

‘Dancing with the stars’ is a very popular reality TV show. There, celebrities pair up with pro-dancers or choreographers to put in performances, that are then marked by judges and fans alike. The elimination of a group can be decided by the number of votes they get. This is likely why Oliveira went on to social media to ask fans to vote for her, which is when Norris fans came across her post.

Norris and Oliveira and were one of the most adored couples in the Formula 1 paddock. Pictures of them on holiday together or even the model making appearances in the paddock to show support for her boyfriend started going viral.

For a relationship that lasted around a year, the two were slowly becoming the power couple of the sport. However, they sent their fans into shock when they announced they were splitting up for good back in September of 2022.

Who is Lando Norris dating after breakup with Luisinha Oliveira?

Norris and Oliveira were rumored to have met sometime during August, 2021. Sparks flew between them quickly and they started to date. After them posting pictures on their social media, fans connected the dots and so started their year-long relationship.

Hailing from Portugal, Oliveira is a model by profession, and is also considered to be a famous social media influencer. She has showbiz in her blood. Her sister is a model and a actor, and their father is a prominent businessman.

It was Lando Norris who actually announced that the couple had decided to part ways. He took to his Instagram account and revealed that they had “mutually decided to end our relationship but remain good friends.”

Now, after more than a year since the two split, the McLaren racing ace is rumored to be in love again. Despite criticism from his fans, the Briton is rumored to be in a relationship with Magui Corceiro, who is most notably known to be Barcelona footballer, Joao Felix’s ex, whom she reportedly cheated on. The news seems to have been confirmed after Corceiro made a few paddock appearances in the 2023 season.