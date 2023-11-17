“Don’t Like To Hear That”: Daniel Ricciardo Speaks Out Against The Exorbitant Las Vegas GP Ticket Prices

The Las Vegas GP has come under criticism for a plethora of reasons and the biggest one of them is the exorbitant prices of the tickets. Ahead of the race weekend, as per a recent report by Speedcafe, Daniel Ricciardo has spoken out regarding the sky-high prices of the tickets which make them inaccessible to the common person.

Ricciardo said, “I would still love that a general admission [ticket] is affordable for anyone. Whatever job they are. I guess I don’t like to hear that ‘we would have loved to have come. But we simply couldn’t afford it’.”

As of today, the prices of the remaining tickets for the race weekend on the official F1 website start at $3,072.76 for a three-day pass. For a one-day pass, the cheapest is around $768.19 for a Friday pass.

One thing to be noted is that the current prices have been cut down due to tickets going unsold at their original rate. Therefore, the original pricing of the tickets when they were released was even higher. However, the high prices backfired, which forced F1 to act.

Las Vegas GP set to have a really low attendance

Despite ticket prices plummeting, as per sources, the Las Vegas GP is set to become one of the least attended races of 2023. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a total of 105,000 people are expected to be in Vegas throughout the weekend for F1.

The number of people who actually have tickets for the grandstands is far less lower with an estimated figure of around 20,000 to 30,000 people. However, despite everything, Liberty Media has claimed that they will generate an income of around $1.7 billion.

In a recent interview with The Independent, CEO of Liberty Media, Greg Maffei said, “We hope to deliver many economic benefits to all of Las Vegas. This will generate approximately $1.7 billion in profits for the region.”

Despite everything, the final issue is that there has been a lot of discontent regarding the whole show, from fans, Las Vegas residents as well as the drivers. While fans and drivers have called out F1 on making the Las Vegas GP more about the show than about the racing, the locals have had their lives come to a halt due to the extravagant preparations.