“Don’t Really Care”: Lewis Hamilton Makes a Shocking Revelation About The Las Vegas GP

Formula 1 is finally back in Las Vegas after more than 40 years, and they have left no stone unturned to hype up the event. However, like most other drivers, Lewis Hamilton revealed in an interview with ESPN F1 that he isn’t too thrilled about the whole show that Formula 1 has put up at the Las Vegas GP.

Advertisement

Talking about the grand opening ceremony, Hamilton said, “It takes energy to go and do those things. I just want to get in the car. I don’t really care about all the other stuff that’s around it, I just want to drive.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fiagirly/status/1725173239834354040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



The opening ceremony saw grand musical performances by the likes of J Balvin, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Tiesto, Kylie Minogue, John Legend, and many more artists. The 20 F1 drivers participating in the race were also introduced at the end of the show.

Liberty Media has made sure that the whole city has turned into a huge entertainment hub with concerts and various events going on throughout the week leading up to the race. However, as expected, not all the drivers are too excited about the off-the-track antics being organized.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ESPNF1/status/1725033267106054214?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Max Verstappen had already cleared up his views regarding the whole ceremony claiming that it was “99% show and 1% sporting event.” Now, Lewis Hamilton has also joined in and voiced his dissatisfaction regarding the whole affair.

The Las Vegas GP has started off on a shaky note

Apart from the drivers, the fans weren’t too impressed with the event either as several expressed their disappointment with the opening ceremony on social media. X user Andy used a clip of Lando Norris to portray the reaction of the fans to the ceremony.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iiiuminateandy/status/1725030324558516240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, another fan criticized the weird outfit J Balvin adorned during his performance.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/avianoir/status/1725032767673774121?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another major issue that the drivers will face this weekend are the cold temperatures since the main race will take place at 10:00 PM local time. The low temperatures could be an issue as some drivers have explained how there could be more graining on the tires.