Max Verstappen Warns Kelly Piquet That He Could Be ‘Spontaneous’ With a Ring on One Knee

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet began dating each other back in late 2020. Since the couple have now been in a relationship for three years, the Dutchman was recently asked about his marriage plans. The 26-year-old warned Piquet that he could be “spontaneous” when it comes to proposing her.

Advertisement

In an interview with the Swiss newspaper Blick, Verstappen said, “Marry? me? I don’t know, time will tell. I’m very, very happy with Kelly at the moment, but I personally don’t have a timetable for when I get down on one knee in front of her. It will all have to happen spontaneously. The right day will come, the one in which we will feel we can put our relationship on paper“.

Piquet understands Verstappen as she belongs to a family of racers. Her father, Nelson Piquet Sr, is a three-time F1 world champion. Meanwhile, her brother, Nelson Piquet jr, was also an F1 driver.

Advertisement

Kelly Piquet and Verstappen now live together in the Dutchman’s apartment in Monaco. The couple stays together with Kelly’s daughter, Penelope.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ahmed_baokbah/status/1734675968499798259?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Although Penelope is not his daughter, Verstappen still seems to get along very well with her. Penelope, who is the daughter of Kelly’s former boyfriend, Daniil Kvyat, often also appears on Verstappen’s streams.

Max Verstappen provides an insight about his relationship with Penelope

Since Max Verstappen is not Penelope’s biological father, he knows his boundaries with her. When asked about the same in an interview with time.com, the Dutchman said, “I’m not the father, that’s not the aim. It’s always very important that she has a good relationship with her own father, which she has. But I see her every day when I’m at home. We get on very well. She’s very cute”.

The 26-year-old then explained how he does have vacations with Kelly Piquet and Penelope after his F1 season ends. Once Verstappen is done relaxing with his family during this year’s winter break, he is expected to return to Milton Keynes to prepare for the 2024 campaign.

Advertisement

Since the rules are relatively stable going into 2024, many expect Verstappen to be the favorite once again.