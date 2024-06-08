Double Charge Awaits Red Bull With Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Ready For a Challenge

Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fired a warning shot at Red Bull. Both Leclerc and Sainz explained how the Italian outfit has what it takes to beat the Austrian outfit this season.

In a conversation with formula1.com (as quoted by f1maximaal.nl), Leclerc said, “Overall, I am very satisfied. We are very competitive in all conditions“.

Meanwhile, Sainz too claimed in a recent conversation with formula1.com that he is happy with the number of laps he had completed during the free practice sessions. The Spaniard then added that although he was finding it difficult to get the right balance of the car, his number of laps during practice helped him get a better idea of the behavior of the SF-24.

Sainz then concluded his remarks by stating that with rain on the radar for Sunday’s race, “anything is possible“. The Ferrari drivers will hope for rain as nothing seemed to go to plan for them during Saturday’s qualifying.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were knocked out of Q2

Coming into Canada, many experts had tipped Ferrari as the favorite after a fantastic Monaco Grand Prix weekend. In the principality, Leclerc grabbed his maiden win at his home race. Meanwhile, Sainz finished P3.

This result helped Ferrari close down the gap to Red Bull to just 24 points in the championship. Since Ferrari dealt such a blow to Red Bull in Monaco, many believed that the Montreal track could be another circuit where the Milton Keynes-based outfit could suffer and the Prancing Horse could prosper.

However, Ferrari’s hopes of closing down the gap to Red Bull seem to have been squashed after a dismal qualifying performance. Leclerc only managed the 11th fastest lap, while Sainz qualified P12.

The only saving grace for Ferrari may have come via Sergio Perez as the Mexican had yet another disastrous outing in qualifying as he only managed to qualify in P16. Now, the best chance that Ferrari has to reduce the gap to Red Bull is to get both their car into the points and hope that Max Verstappen, who qualified in P2, has a disappointing race.