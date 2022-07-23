“Easier for Leclerc because I’m not there” – Carlos Sainz takes a subtle dig at Charles Leclerc after the $12 Million driver grabs pole

Carlos Sainz thinks Charles Leclerc will have no danger in front at the 2022 French GP after Sainz takes a grid penalty.

Charles Leclerc had another stunning Saturday in Le Castellet. The Ferrari driver claimed another pole position, his 7th this season ahead of the 2022 French GP.

This is Leclerc’s 16th career Pole with Ferrari. He moves on Ferrari’s list as the 3rd best driver with most pole positions after Niki Lauda and Michael Schumacher.

The Monegasque qualified 0.3 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen with a time of1:30.872. But behind Leclerc’s success was a brilliantly orchestrated Ferrari strategy.

Leclerc thanked teammate Carlos Sainz who gave him a boost of speed to set the pole time. Sainz will be starting last for the race after he took a new Power unit and other parts following his engine failure in Austria.

He said after the session, “I had the help of Carlos, and that was amazing teamwork. Without him, it would have been incredibly close. I hope he can join us back in the fight tomorrow.”

But Sainz believes, his teammate has no threat from the Spaniard as he will start dead last. “I think if anything it will be easier because I’m not there,” Sainz said cheekily after qualifying.

But Sainz clarified, “I’m happy Charles got the pole position. We are out there as a team. I think we received a lot of critics this year about strategy and today just shows we are a very solid team” He said that he is “willing to help as much as possible.”

Was Carlos Sainz faster than Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc might have set the time to beat on Saturday. But it was the performance of his teammate Carlos Sainz that caught everybody’s eye.

The Spaniard took a new Power unit and other major components. As he is using beyond his allocated numbers, he will take a grid penalty and start from the back.

This comes after a major engine failure in Austria where Sainz’s Ferrari F1-75’s engine blew up and caught flames. Sainz was on the verge of finished P2 but he was forced to make an early retirement.

So it was Carlos idea where to give his teammate the tow. Once again Carlos Sainz best Ferrari strategist. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XHfrRv0Aqd — safe place for chili’s stans (@carlosainzxsafe) July 23, 2022

But with the new engine, Sainz has set the fastest time in FP2. He was amongst the top 3 in all sessions and set the fastest time in Q2 today. So it’s safe to say that he was the fastest on the grid.

Sainz said after the session, “I think this weekend I’ve been very quick all weekend and my lap in Q2. I’ve been very, very quick. Leclerc will be alone in the front row amongst 2 Red Bulls in P2 and P3. Sainz said his teammate will “have to fight it on his own tomorrow against Max. But believes he can do it.”

