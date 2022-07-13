“Corinna Schumacher had to accept her new life and had to sell private jet for $29 Million”- Michael Schumacher’s wife sold her husband’s favourite plane in 2019 as life was never going to be same

Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna sold the seven times world champion’s silver special private jet for a reported $29 million fee.

One of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, Michael Schumacher, suffered a devastating ski accident back in December 2013 in Meribel, France.

The seven times world champion fell and hit his head on the rock while skiing in the French Alps mountain range. He suffered from a life-threatening brain injury.

Schumacher is currently in Switzerland recovering from his injury. Meanwhile, his wife Corinna handles all his net worth and business in a remarkable transformation.

Michael Schumacher has had an extraordinary life with a net worth of well over $600 Million. His sponsors include Ferrari, Mercedes, Shell, etc.

Michael Schumacher’s Dassault Falcon 2000LX Private Jet

The German driver is a proud owner of many mansions, cars, and jets in different parts of the world. One of his prized possession was the Dassault Falcon 2000LX private jet.

Corinna sold the private jet for a reported price of $29 Million. The Dassault Falcon 2000LX is an eight-seater private jet with his signature on the tail.

The jet was one of Schumacher’s favourite jets on which the German flew thousands of kilometres worldwide. He is set to have flown 300 to 400 hours a year during his Formula One career.

The eight-seater jet was the comfort king of private-seater planes back in the 2010s. It is powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW308C engines and is the best option for short runways.

Alongside the jet, Corinna also sold a private holiday home situated in Norway. A Bunte report stated: “It became clear that the old Schumi perhaps never would return. Therefore, Corinna had to accept her new life and had to act.”

