Emma Raducanu Jokes of Wanting to Race Against Her Inspiration Lewis Hamilton With Porsche

British tennis star Emma Raducanu has once again heaped praise on seven-time Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton by referring to him as a true inspiration. The 20-year-old recently joked about how she is keen to follow in the footsteps of the Mercedes driver by putting her new sponsorship deal with Porsche to good use.

Raducanu has been all praises for Hamilton ever since the 38-year-old congratulated her on winning the 2021 US Open two years ago. Since that moment, the two have also met on multiple occasions and exchanged praises for one another.

Emma Raducanu jokes about wanting to race with Porsche

Ahead of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Emma Raducanu gave an interesting interview with the sponsor of the event. When asked if there was anything she wanted to experience with Porsche one day, the 20-year-old replied with a laugh, “Compete in a race with Porsche”!

The British tennis star has always been vocal about her love for motorsports, having competed in motocross and go-karting as a child. Moreover, in an earlier conversation with the BBC, she also explained how she looked up to Lewis Hamilton as a role model and how she believes that the 38-year-old is ‘a really cool guy’.

Lewis Hamilton’s 2023 season gets off to a reasonable start

When it comes to Lewis Hamilton, the Briton’s 2023 season has been off to a reasonable start. The 38-year-old kickstarted the new campaign with two fifth-place finishes in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia before clinching an outstanding second-place finish at the Australian Grand Prix.

Consequently of these results, the Mercedes driver has scored 38 points and finds himself fourth in the championship. He is seven points behind double world champion Fernando Alonso and a further nine points behind Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

However, most importantly he is already a whopping 31 points behind reigning world champion Max Verstappen. The huge gap to the Dutchman after just the first three races of the season seem to suggest that Hamilton may not be able to challenge for a record eighth title this year.

When it comes to the Constructors’ Championship, reigning champions Red Bull are in a world of their own. The Milton Keynes outfit have already scored a staggering 123 points and are 58 points ahead of second-placed Aston Martin (65). Meanwhile, Mercedes are in third place with 56 points.