Esteban Ocon Sends “Thoughts” for People “Impacted by Devastating Wildfires” in Los Angeles

Tanish Chachra
Published

Los Angeles Wildfires (L) and Esteban Ocon (R)

Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire and IMAGO / PsnewZ

Devastating wildfires have wreaked havoc in Los Angeles, causing more than 130,000 people to flee their homes. Despite the efforts made by responders, the fire remains uncontained and has caused heavy damages worth tens of billions of dollars.

Esteban Ocon, who has traveled to the city in the past, sent a note to the people living there through Instagram. “My thoughts are with the people of the LA area who are being impacted by the wildfires,” said the Haas driver.

Ocon had traveled to Los Angeles in 2023 and also caught an NBA game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Lakers. Referring to his visit, Ocon added, “I had the privilege of visiting the city just over a year ago and it’s heartbreaking to see what’s happening at the moment. Please stay safe.”

Reports have stated that five people have lost their lives because of the wildfire, and with no rain expected till next week, the conditions are expected to be ripe.

Ocon wasn’t the only driver from F1 to publicly share concerns about the Los Angeles fires. Charles Leclerc, who labeled the place as one of his favorite cities, also sent prayers and thoughts for those affected. “Heartbreaking scenes to see what’s happening in one of my favorite cities. Sending strength and love to everyone in Los Angeles,” Leclerc wrote on Instagram. “Please stay safe,” he added, just like Ocon.

The fires are far from being extinguished, with estimated damages exceeding $50 billion. Fortunately, despite several people from F1 being on holiday, no one has reported being in danger in that part of the world.

