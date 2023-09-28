Even After a Guaranteed Jump in Standings, Aston Martin Boss Reveals 2023 Is More Demotivating Than 2022

With lofty ambitions and fresh pairing, Lawrence Stroll had his heart set on victory for his Aston Martin team as the 2023 season kicked off. It was a plausible goal, considering how the team had emerged as the dark horse of the season, challenging Red Bull after a P7 finish in the constructor’s championship last year. The Silverstone-based team had an impressive beginning, securing six podiums in the initial eight races. However, their performance took a hit afterward, leaving the entire outfit disheartened. Even though they are unlikely to fall below P5 in the standings, team boss Mike Krack has found this year increasingly more demoralizing than the 2022 campaign.

Before the season began, both Toto Wolff and Christian Horner identified Aston Martin as a potential surprise team for the year. The team had put in immense effort over the winter to transform the AMR23 into a high-performing machine. However, having a powerful car alone wasn’t enough; they needed a skilled pilot. Who was better than Fernando Alonso? Alonso’s driving skills led to several podium finishes, bringing moments of joy to the team, particularly at the Canadian GP.

Unfortunately, the latter stages of the season brought more agony than success for Aston Martin. While the other top teams were closing the gap with Red Bull, Aston Martin struggled to see the desired results from their upgrades. As of now the team’s initial season dominance has faded, leading to some restless nights for team boss Mike Krack.

Mike Krack reveals the reason behind the demotivating 2023

Aston Martin’s performance has taken a different turn compared to last year. In season 2022, they began with a stumble but gradually climbed the rankings, ultimately finishing at P7 in the constructor’s table by the end of the campaign. However, this year, despite an electrifying start, the team has struggled to maintain its efficiency. And this is the exact reason why the team boss isn’t feeling motivated.

As per a tweet by Junaid#JB17, Krack was found quoting, ” I think it was probably the others who closed the gap [from Red Bull], more than our gap getting bigger. Now, this [Suzuka] is a track that has very particular results, so, once again, you don’t just have to look at a single race, but over a couple of races.”

While adding further Krack was seen optimistic as he said, ” We definitely would have liked to get more performance from our upgrades, but we still have something to bring, so we are confident we can close the gap a bit.”

Following the end of Aston Martin’s podium streak, McLaren experienced a significant upturn in performance, thanks to their upgrades and the combined efforts of their drivers. The introduction of upgrades at the Austrian GP proved to be a fortunate move for McLaren. The Papaya squad, which had faced finishes as low as P17 and P20 in some races, is now delivering top-notch performances.

Will McLaren soon surpass Aston Martin and seize the fourth spot in the standings?

During the challenging month of July in Formula 1, McLaren staged a remarkable resurgence. They initially introduced updates for Lando Norris’s MCL60. Later, they implemented them on Oscar Piastri’s car. The stellar performances of McLaren’s drivers garnered substantial points. As a result, McLaren now stands just 49 points behind Aston Martin in the standings. With their strong team dynamics and the way rookie Piastri is pushing Lando Norris, there’s a growing expectation that McLaren could soon secure a 1-2 finish.

On the other hand, Fernando Alonso had been the sole provider of podiums for Aston Martin. The former Alpine driver showcased his skill by chasing down the pack, even when starting from the midfield. However, the performance of Lance Stroll has failed to impress and meet expectations. His highest ranking this season has been P4 leading some experts to question whether the Canadian driver is merely wasting his father’s money.

Despite the positive team dynamics at Aston Martin, they may struggle to outperform McLaren in the last few races of the season. According to Lando Norris, McLaren now boasts its strongest driver lineup in recent years. And the dip in form for Aston Martin has created opportunities for Woking-based to catch up. It remains to be seen if the Silverstone-based team can maintain or even surpass McLaren’s points rate.