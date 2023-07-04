Sebastian Vettel Reminisces Ultimate National Glory Brought With His Formula 1 Idol Michael Schumacher

Sebastian Vettel has retired from the sport but clearly, his love for the sport has not faded away as the 4x world champion frequently shares his precious memories with the fans through his social media. In one such event, the German star reminisced an important event of his racing career which he shared with his idol Michael Schumacher.

On multiple occasions, Vettel has revealed that he has been idolizing Schumacher since his childhood. The examples of it even showed up when Vettel himself posted a picture of Schumacher handing him a trophy at a kart race.

The German star even participated in different race events with Schumacher under his nation’s flag and won multiple times. Vettel grew so close to Schumacher that he is even Mick Schumacher’s godfather.

Sebastian Vettel, Michael Schumacher and ROC

During their time away from Formula 1, Vettel and Schumacher competed in the Race of Champions multiple times and together brought the trophy home 6 times.

In his latest Instagram post, Vettel shared the picture of him and Schumacher when they claimed their first ROC Nation’s Cup at Wembley Stadium in London. In addition to that, in his Instagram story, Vettel wrote, ‘Like Father Like Son’ leaving the fans teary-eyed.

His constant posts about his racing career and his sudden departure from the grid have led to many speculations about his retirement decision. While Vettel cited his wishes to stay closer to his family and protect the environment as a reason for his retirement, experts believe that there was something bigger at play.

Vettel could have stayed in F1

At the start of the 2022 season, Vettel announced his shocking retirement and shook the paddock. It is believed that Aston Martin’s poor performance was also a factor in his decision.

Now the team principal Mike Krack has clarified these speculations. Speaking about the team’s massively improved performance in the current season, Krack said that if Vettel had the same car last year, he would have changed his decision to retire.

Krack even explained that towards the end of the 2022 season, Vettel was back in his form but by that time he had made his decision to retire.