Even the Great Equalizer Will Not Put Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton in the Same League as Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are undoubtedly two of the greatest drivers on the current grid as they both have won multiple championships. The Briton is a seven-time world champion, while the Spaniard has won the title twice. And despite being such good drivers, former F1 racer Jaime Alguersuari has claimed that the two may still not be able to beat Max Verstappen even if all the three were to compete in the RB19.

There is no doubt that the RB19 by far is the strongest car on the current grid as Red Bull have won all 10 races that have taken place so far this season. Verstappen has won eight of them, including the last six, while his teammate, Sergio Perez, has won the other two.

And Verstappen’s dominance has been such that he has also received immense praise from both Hamilton and Alonso. After the Red Bull driver grabbed his 41st career win last month, Hamilton stated in an interview (as quoted by the Guardian) about how the 25-year-old has every chance of breaking his record of seven titles and 103 wins.

Similarly, Alonso has also always had high praises for Verstappen. In an interview last year (as quoted by racingnews365.com), the Spaniard explained how the Dutchman has every chance of cementing his legacy as the greatest of all times considering that he had already won two titles at the age of just 24.

And it is not just Verstappen’s rivals that have praised him but also former drivers such as Alguersuari, who know a thing or two about how the Red Bull team operates. Alguersuari, who drove for the Toro Rosso team, has recently explained about what separates Verstappen from the rest.

Alguersuari believes no one is good enough to beat Verstappen

In a recent interview with Sky Sports F1, Jaime Alguersuari heaped praise on Max Verstappen and explained why he believes he is by far the greatest driver on the current grid. The 33-year-old began his remarks by stating that no one is good enough to beat the Dutchman as everything “comes easily to him“.

The Spaniard then added that even if two of the greatest drivers in Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton were to compete against Verstappen in the same machinery, they would not be able to beat him. “Of course the car is fast, but I’m sure if you put Lewis (Hamilton, ed.) or Fernando (Alonso, ed.) in the car, they won’t beat him,” Alguersuari explained.

And when it comes to why Verstappen is in a different league, Alguersuari believes it has to do with the Dutchman’s upbringing. The Spaniard believes that the 25-year-old fits the Red Bull family perfectly because of the ruthlessness his father, Jos Verstappen, used during his childhood days.

While there is no doubt that Max is undoubtedly one of the best drivers on the current grid, it will still definitely be an entirely different challenge if he faces either Alonso or Hamilton in the same time. And considering Alonso’s remarks earlier this season, it seems that there is a possibility that the two could team up in the future.

Fernando Alonso keen to team up with Max Verstappen

In an interview he gave two months ago, Fernando Alonso explained how he is great friends with Max Verstappen and how he would love to team up with the Dutchman in the future. When asked about the same, the Spaniard replied (as quoted by racingnews365.com), “In the future, for sure, if there is any opportunity [to race at Le Mans with Verstappen]“.

In the same interview, Alonso then added that it would be his “honor” to team up with Verstappen, who he considers as one of the “best” drivers in motorsports. The Spaniard’s remarks would certainly be music to the ears for his fans, who would love to see the two team up for an event as big as Le Mans.