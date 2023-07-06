Even the Smallest Team on the Grid Would Rather Choose Max Verstappen as Their Hero Over Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen has been in the form of his life recently as he is cruising towards his third title after having won five consecutive races. As the spotlight continues to be on the Dutchman, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has compared the 25-year-old’s recent form to that of arch-rival Lewis Hamilton.

Steiner recently appeared in an interesting interaction with Sky Sports F1, where he took part in a unique challenge. During this challenge, the interviewer read out various statements and Guenther was required to answer it with the meme that he believed represented it best.

Steiner uses Drake’s meme image to compare Hamilton and Verstappen

In one of the statements, the interviewer asked Guenther Steiner to compare Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. In reply, Steiner hilariously used the iconic image of Drake, as seen in the video below.

When asked why he used the image of Drake to answer the statement, Steiner replied that the two drivers could not see eye to eye during their iconic title fight in the 2021 season.

The interviewer then asked Steiner who he would pick between the two, to which Steiner replied, “Max.” Steiner then explained his point by adding, “He (Verstappen)) is currently on the role. He cannot do anything wrong, in my opinion. And everything what he does sticks. So you want to go with the guy that has got the touch to him.”

Lewis Hamilton believes Max Verstappen can break his records

As Max Verstappen continues to grab all the limelight, even his arch-rival Lewis Hamilton was all praises for him. Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix last month, the Briton explained how he believes that the Dutchman can even go on to break his staggering records of 100+ wins.

When asked the same, Hamilton replied (as quoted by the Guardian), “He (Verstappen) has got a very long career ahead of him, so absolutely. Records are there to be broken and he has got an amazing team“.

However, the Mercedes driver did make it clear that he will make it as difficult as possible for Verstappen to break his records. Hamilton stated that since he is not planning to retire anytime soon, he hopes to clinch a few more victories before he decides to hang up his boots. Hence, only time will tell if Verstappen is indeed able to break Hamilton’s records or not.