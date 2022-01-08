F1

“The first priority is always the team”– Ferrari discusses how they will decide drivers’ hierarchy for 2022

"The first priority is always the team"– Ferrari discusses how they will decide drivers' hierarchy for 2022
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“Michael Jordan let me stay at his house then dropped 55 on me”: Juwan Howard recounts the Bulls legend’s kind gesture leading to an early exit from the Playoffs
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"The first priority is always the team"– Ferrari discusses how they will decide drivers' hierarchy for 2022
“The first priority is always the team”– Ferrari discusses how they will decide drivers’ hierarchy for 2022

Ferrari for 2022 will be having Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz competing, but they are…