“The first priority is always the team”– Ferrari discusses how they will decide drivers’ hierarchy for 2022

Ferrari for 2022 will be having Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz competing, but they are yet to give a preference to anyone out of the two.

In 2021, Ferrari had a terrific year, considering they only aimed for recovery and looked not above P3 in the constructors’ standings. The pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz worked pretty well last year.

However, there were moments of intense competition between the two. However, it didn’t transform into something that Ferrari could see out of control.

But it’s totally an alarm that the Maranello based team has to install a working guide for both drivers before things go downhill. Talking about a possible hierarchy for the drivers, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said it would be decided on the track.

“In terms of drivers, as we often say, that it is on the track that we dictated it,” insisted Binotto. “The first priority is always the team, but no doubt these can compete for an important position in the championships. It will be the track that will tell who’s ahead.

“Sometimes, I think it’s not only about driver talent and driver capacity. A driver can be unfortunate and have damage or reliability issues, crashes.

“Certainly, we will not have a policy of number one and number two, but we simply discuss it based on positions on track whenever it will be done.”

Ferrari aims development for 2022

Ferrari, in 2021 openly declared that most of their resources are involved in solving the 2022 project. The new regulations intend to bring radical changes to enhance the competition on the grid.

Here’s a few more looks at 2022’s new machinery 👀 F1’s regulations are set for a shake up at the start of 2022, with this new car aiming to make the racing closer than ever before #F1 #F12022 pic.twitter.com/0FSMPSvzPN — Formula 1 (@F1) July 15, 2021

So, Ferrari only aims to have a better season than 2021. Moreover, they are also looking for wins, as last year they had none. While Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren had eleven, nine and one, respectively.

It only remains to be seen how Ferrari will fare out next year. But as predictions are going, we may expect a more multi-team challenge in 2022.

