Exclusive: Ex-McLaren Man Suggests Hiring Fernando Alonso Would Be a “Very Wise Choice” for Toto Wolff

With Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari in 2025, there will soon be a vacancy in Mercedes. Many drivers are lining up to snatch the empty seat and become a member of the F1 grid. Various experts have also chimed in with their opinions over who should take the seat. While some argue in favor of youth, others claim an experienced driver should take up the seat. Speaking exclusively to The SportsRush‘s Tanish Chachra, former McLaren team member Marc Priestley believes Fernando Alonso is a good prospect.

“I personally hope that he inherits Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes. I mean, I’m not predicting it. I think it would be a very wise choice for Toto Wolff to make. I think it would be a very good move for Fernando Alonso. And I think fans worldwide would be extraordinarily excited if they knew that in 2025 there would be Max Verstappen in a Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari and Fernando Alonso in a Mercedes-Benz. How exciting would that be?”

As the most experienced driver on the grid, Alonso could be a valuable asset for Mercedes. The Silver Arrows continue to struggle with the concept of their car, and Alonso could provide crucial insights into the concept and make it work much better. Additionally, with Andrea Kimi Antonelli soon to take over the reins, Alonso’s presence could also help hone the young driver’s talents and create a future world champion. The succession plan for Antonelli could stand to gain a lot from the expertise of someone like Alonso.

Since the interview, a lot has changed in the F1 scene. There have been a series of controversies at Red Bull, and various reports indicate potential key departures from the team. Max Verstappen has also become a probable departure, allowing new rumors to pop up. Some even claim the Dutchman might soon be headed to Brackley to fill Hamilton’s vacant seat.

Toto Wolff could partner up with Max Verstappen instead of Fernando Alonso

In light of recent controversies at Red Bull, it is no surprise that many people might want to move away from the team. Given his global popularity, Max Verstappen would certainly not want his name attached to any controversy, and should things implode at Red Bull, the Dutchman would want a quick way out. Given the same, chances are that he may switch to Mercedes, especially after his father and manager were spotted chatting with Toto Wolff in Bahrain this year.

Rumors of Carlos Sainz’s move to Mercedes are also gaining momentum, weakening Fernando Alonso’s case. People saw Sainz’s father coming out of the Mercedes hospitality box in Jeddah, sparking rumors of contract talks between them. Sainz’s cousin was also in the mix, as Toto Wolff walked alongside them as they made their way out.

Given that F1 will see regulation changes in 2026, many believe Mercedes will be the team to beat. After struggling with the current regulations, resurgence will be the Silver Arrows’ only goal. Their understanding of the regulations in 2026 might take them back to the top of the F1 mound.