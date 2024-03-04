EXCLUSIVE: How Marc Priestley Used His Learnings From McLaren to Give Guidance on Elite Performance Training

Having spent nearly a decade as a pit crew member for McLaren, Marc Priestley learned a lot of important lessons. Some of them were so vital that he follows them to this day. Working under Dr. Aki Hintsa, Priestley understood the importance of staying physically and mentally fit. Speaking exclusively to The SportsRush‘s Tanish Chachra, F1’s ‘Elvis’ Priestley detailed the one quote of Dr. Hintsa that changed his life.

“You’ve got to try and maximize every element of what you do.”

Shining more light on the learning, Priestley detailed how it helped the entire team push harder. He claimed just like a team focuses on the smallest of details in a car, McLaren started paying attention to the most minute details of human performance. They started exploring how they could maximize the fitness and well-being of their team.

Hence, McLaren started acquiring data on their employees through various scientific methods. They would then come up with specific programs for each person, pushing them in a “new direction.”

Working with McLaren from 2000 to 2009, Priestley claimed it was an era of drinking and partying. Per the 47-year-old, it was a “work hard, play hard” environment within the sport. However, Priestley asserts there was nothing wrong with it and that it was a very enjoyable time. Nonetheless, Dr. Hintsa’s teachings helped him focus on the bigger picture and find a way to push himself to become better.

Marc Priestley learned to incorporate the values in every aspect of his life

Speaking about the training regime at McLaren, Priestley revealed it was not an easy task. A dedicated team would rig each individual up with sensors to compile individual data sets. These sets would then be analyzed to find little details and give birth to bespoke training programs.

In Priestley’s words, these programs were “tough” and “really hard.” Nonetheless, it gave the team a sense of direction and helped them break the envelope in terms of team management in F1.

Working as a pit crew member with McLaren, Priestley had to face numerous challenges. He, like every other person on the team, had to find the correct rhythm to work in sync with the team. They had to cope with the physical demands of traveling all over the world and cope with jetlag. The explosive nature of pit stops was another crucial factor the members of the crew had to keep up with.

If it wasn’t for the teachings of Dr. Hintsa, McLaren might not have done such a good job in the decade. Hence, Priestley continues to carry those learnings with him even today, and it is visible in his latest collaborations. Irrespective of who he works with, the Briton brings these values with him.