Exit Bound Adrian Newey Reveals One Feature That Can be Removed from RB20 to Boost Performances Amidst Closer Competition

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

F1 Expert Explains for How Long Red Bull Will Maintain Its Dominance After Adrian Newey’s Departure

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

In the aftermath of the news being confirmed that Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025, the British engineer has revealed his candid thoughts on the RB20. The 65-year-old acknowledged the close competition the team faces this year whilst also explaining what he does not like about their 2024 challenger.

Newey was quoted on X (formerly Twitter) as saying, “There’s one feature on the RB20 that I am not terribily happy with this year, and that’s something that will either change later in the year or probably more likely altered next year.” The team according to him is working tirelessly to still improve their package and keep ahead of their rivals.

The RB20 isn’t the dominant force its predecessor, the RB19 was. In the six races we’ve had so far, both, Ferrari and McLaren have managed to win once at the Bulls’ expense. Hence, the team will need to develop their 2024 car as the competition has certainly closed down the gap they had with the Milton-Keynes-based team from last year.

The terms of Newey’s departure from the team dictate that he steps away from the ‘design duties’ right away. However, his insights into the flaws of the RB20 and what needs fixing are something he will be taking with him to his next F1 project.

This could prove crucial for Red Bull as the British engineer will probably walk away with the best-kept secret in the paddock which has led the team to two consecutive Constructors’ championships in the ground-effect era of the sport.

Adrian Newey could be the silver bullet for his next F1 team

Newey is considered one of the greatest designers in the history of the sport. With 25 world titles under his belt, the Briton has shown his technical capabilities could be the key to unlocking championship success. Red Bull are losing arguably one of the most trailblazing individuals from their unit.

That being said, Red Bull’s loss could be their rival’s gain. As things stand, Newey is linked strongly with a move to Ferrari. If this materializes, the former McLaren and Williams man could prove vital to the Scuderia acing the 2026 regulations.

Red Bull is acutely aware of the implications Newey’s departure could have in terms of their competitiveness in the years to come. Hence, the team has reportedly been trying to limit the inflow and outflow of technical information concerning the RB20 and the RB21 between Newey and the team.

