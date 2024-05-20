Daniel Cormier Feels the Ghost of Boxing Legends Like Muhammad Ali and George Foreman at Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden has seen reigns begin and regimes fall. George Foreman to Muhammad Ali, the garden has chronicled the legacies of gods and titans alike. And even though years have passed since he fought there, UFC’s Daniel Cormier speaks of ghosts of those paragons of combat sports.

DC fought at the garden when he took on Derrick Lewis, choking out ‘The Black Beast’ to secure a victory. In a recent YouTube video, he spoke about how the big UFC heavyweight fights should also take place at the MSG.

“New York City is a place where, when you fight there, you can feel the magic. You can feel the ghost of the Joe Frazier’s, the Muhammad Ali’s…..and the George Foreman’s.”

The former UFC champion believes that MSG also contributed to the legacies of boxing heavyweights like Muhammad Ali. And he’s not wrong. MSG is the final piece of a great puzzle. Old Trafford in Manchester, Camp Nou in Barcelona, and the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, all these stadiums add to the greatness of the teams they host.

In the days of yore, when TV and the internet weren’t a thing and watching games in stadiums was the only way to witness greatness in action, these legendary arenas would fill the atmosphere with reverberating chants of tens of thousands of fans.

And MSG is at the pinnacle of that sentiment in the USA. So, it’s only natural that DC wants UFC to have the next heavyweight championship fight in the garden.

The fight will most likely be between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic and an MSG card would certainly fit the bill.

The presumed GOAT vs a 41-year-old fireman in what could possibly be the defining moment of their whole careers, one that cements their legacy for generations to follow.

What a story, what a fight, and what a season finale, all ending with hordes baying for blood, and a crown ripe for the taking!

But while that sounds as poetic as one would imagine, DC also believes that one of the fighters he wants to see at the MSG is very ‘insecure’ and it’s not Stipe Miocic.

Daniel Cormier exposes ‘insecure’ Jon Jones’ messages with a fan

Daniel Cormier does not like Jon Jones, the pair have a long-running rivalry and it still continues to this day, even after his retirement.

In the same video where DC talks about wanting the fight at MSG, he also reacted to an interaction between Jones and a fan saying,

“That sounds like something he would write because it’s something he gets to brag about…..When you say all that money and you’re still as insecure as you are. Coward no, but he’s still insecure.”

Daniel Cormier reacts to “insecure” Jon Jones messaging a fan: “I’m telling you right now, as a guy that has exchanged direct messages with [Jon], that he wrote that… That sounds like something he would write because it’s something he gets to brag about… A lot of times,… pic.twitter.com/QUjJZQZi6V — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 20, 2024

Now, to be fair to DC, whether he is being objective or not, he has every right to be vexed by Jones. Regardless, it doesn’t matter now. Jon Jones will fight Stipe Miocic, hopefully before the year and all we can hope is, if this is to be their swansong, it should be hosted at the Mecca of combat sports.