F1 Expert Blames Ferrari’s ‘Organizational and Cultural Deficit’ for the Team’s Inability to Score Victories

Scuderia Ferrari has always been a team that showed rapid pace in qualifying. In doing so they often claimed pole positions despite having the presence of two monstrous RB-19s on the grid. However, they can barely use their advantage and seal the race win, except for the victory recently in Singapore. Now, an F1 expert arrived to reveal that Ferrari’s organizational and cultural deficit is the reason for their inability to win.

Advertisement

The Italian team claimed five pole positions this season so far with the recent one in Mexico. However, only one race fetched them victory through Carlos Sainz and it was partially because it was held in a narrow street circuit.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari/status/1718398022164316457?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

On the other hand, Max Verstappen with his Red Bull takes advantage of the inferior Scarlet Ferraris in front and overtakes them one by one, race by race. This is because the Dutchman has a superior race pace, whereas Sainz and Leclerc often face formidable tire degradation.

This brings out the fact that the Maranello-based team needs to make upgrades in their car if they want to keep hold of their pole position and snatch the win. Apart from this, the team also needs to make some organizational changes to make things work as mentioned by Leo Turrini in Il Resto del Carlino, reported by FormulaPassion.

Ferrari began making the changes by bringing in Vasseur and Serra

Following a poor show in the 2022 F1 season, Ferrari sacked Mattia Binotto with immediate effect. They brought Fred Vasseur in his place and the Frenchman arrived to make some serious charges within the team.

His immediate work includes bringing in Loic Serra from Mercedes. Serra is currently the performance director at Mercedes and is expected to join the Scuderia once his business with the Silver Arrows ends with a mutual agreement.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari/status/1718754927147667964?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

There are huge expectations for Serra’s arrival in the team. He has been an integral part of the Silver Arrows golden era and helped the team with his expertise on tires, suspension, aerodynamics and Power Units.

All in all, the organizational hazard has been in Scuderia Ferrari for a long time. Apart from the issue of personnel in Maranello, the Italian team faces most struggles with their race strategies. This has been the reason for most of their races getting jeopardized and things are yet to get better.