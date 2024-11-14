F1 Fans Can Get Their Names Printed on Lewis Hamilton’s W15 in Abu Dhabi — Here’s How It Can Be Done

Lewis Hamilton 44 (GBR), Mercedes AMG Petronas W15 during the Formula One Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone | Credits: IMAGO / Every Second Media

With Lewis Hamilton’s last race with Mercedes set to take place at the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, the Brackley-based squad is planning a special tribute for him. They will print the names of 150 fans on Hamilton’sW15 livery for the season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit next month.

To be among the lucky 150, fans must enter a lucky draw competition on November 14th. All entries received by midnight on November 26th will be accepted by Mercedes. For Hamilton fans, this is huge news, as many will be eager to have their names featured on his car for his final race with the team.

“One hundred and fifty fans will have their names printed on the seven-time world champion’s car for his final race with the Team, in Abu Dhabi next month.” “The prize draw begins on Thursday, 14 November at 09:00 GMT and ends on Tuesday 26th November at 23:59 GMT”#F1 pic.twitter.com/vcjyZ9BuKK — sim (@sim3744) November 14, 2024

Hamilton has served as Mercedes’ lead driver for 12 years, which is why the Abu Dhabi GP will be an emotional affair for both parties. Six World Championships and 82 wins later, the Briton decided that it was time for a change.

Mercedes wanted Hamilton to have a memorable send-off, and while he may not achieve that in the form of a win due to the team’s underperforming mechanical package, a heartfelt thank you from his fans is surely a meaningful gesture from Mercedes.

There is a notion, however, that Hamilton has already mentally checked out of Mercedes because of the poor car at his disposal, and is already focusing on his upcoming chapter with Ferrari. There is a lot of excitement surrounding this switch as F1’s most successful team and driver are set to join hands.

Hamilton’s prospects at Ferrari in 2025

Ferrari’s 2024 season may have been a bit topsy-turvy, but they have shown great signs of moving up the pecking order. With five race wins so far this year, they are only 36 points off the constructors’ championship lead, and even have a chance at winning it. Their main focus, however, remains to make a top car for next year to complement Hamilton’s incredible talent.

If the Scuderia can build on its progress in 2024 during the winter break, its 2025 car could be a consistent frontrunner.

In addition, Ferrari will focus on nailing the 2026 regulations to ensure their form at the front of the field continues into the new regulations era. The 2026 engine regulations are crucial for Hamilton and Ferrari to turn their partnership into a success if 2025 doesn’t go to plan.