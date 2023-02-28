F1 Fantasy Driver Prices Revealed: Which Drivers are Value Picks After Pre-Season Testing?

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; (from left) Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain and Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen (1) of Team Netherlands and Red Bull Racing advisor Helmut Marko and Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco wave to the fans after the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The F1 2023 season is all set to kickstart in a few days, and the question is whether fans have made their fantasy teams for the new campaign. The F1 fantasy game helps fans get more involved in the sport as they make their own decisions regarding the drivers and the constructors they choose for their team.

With less than three days remaining for the season to get underway in Bahrain, here is a look at our most valuable picks for the F1 fantasy teams after pre-season testing.

How does the F1 fantasy game work?

Each fan gets the opportunity to make a total of three teams, with each team featuring five drivers and two constructors. However, all the picks fans make for their teams must fit the cost cap of $100m.

Once fans have made their teams, they will also have the opportunity to give one of their drivers a DRS boost. This boost will help the chosen driver score double points for the race. There are several other chips available that fans can use for their fantasy teams, with the details provided on fantasy.formula1.com.

💰🆕 FANTASY PRICE REVEAL 🆕💰

Once fans have made their teams, they will also have the opportunity to make transfers. 2 free transfers will be made available for every race, with the maximum of one unused transfer carrying over to the next race.

In the scenario that fans choose to make more transfers than what they are permitted, each additional transfer will cost them four points. Once fans have completed making their teams, they can join leagues with their family or friends or with the wider public.

Prices of F1 fantasy drivers and teams revealed

Drivers

Sr No. Driver Team Fantasy Price 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing $26.9 M 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes $23.7 M 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari $21.2 M 4 George Russell Mercedes $18.6 M 5 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing $18 M 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari $17.2 M 7 Lando Norris McLaren $11.2 M 8 Esteban Ocon Alpine $9.4 M 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin $8.3 M 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine $8.1 M 11 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Racing $7.8 M 12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin $7.5 M 13 Oscar Piastri McLaren $7 M 14 Kevin Magnussen Haas $6.7 M 15 Alexander Albon Williams $5.5 M 16 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri $5 M 17 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Racing $4.9 M 18 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri $4.8 M 19 Nico Hulkenberg Haas $4.3 M 20 Logan Sargeant Williams $4 M

Teams

Sr. No. Teams Fantasy Price 1 Red Bull Racing $27.2 M 2 Mercedes $25.1 M 3 Ferrari $22.1 M 4 Alpine $10.1 M 5 McLaren $9.1 M 6 Aston Martin $6.7 M 7 AlphaTauri $6.4 M 8 Alfa Romeo Racing $6.2 M 9 Haas $5.3 M 10 Williams $5.1 M

Top value picks for the fantasy game after pre-season testing

The cost cap in the F1 fantasy game makes it extremely interesting as fans are limited in which drivers and constructors they can choose for their teams.

While fans will want to have as many top drivers and constructors as possible, they will also be tested in finding value picks from some lesser popular teams.

Pre-season testing can be a crucial starting point for fans to determine where to look for these value picks. Some of our suggestions are given below:

1) Fernando Alonso ($8.3 M), Aston Martin ($6.7 M):

The first major surprise during pre-season testing was Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, as the Spaniard finished in the top three on two days. The 41-year-old was so impressive on both one-lap pace and race pace that even some of the competitors pointed out Aston Martin as the dark horse for the 2023 season.

Considering how strong Aston Martin looked during pre-season testing, Lance Stroll ($7.5 M) could also be seen as a value pick once he recovers from his injury.

2) Zhou Guanyu ($4.9 M), Valtteri Bottas ($7.8 M), Alfa Romeo Racing ($6.2 M):

Alfa Romeo Racing was the second team that looked extremely impressive during pre-season testing in Bahrain. The Swiss team seems to have made significant progress with their pace compared to last year.

Despite only joining the team last year, Zhou Guanyu showed his confidence with the car as he registered the quickest time on day 2. Since he also showed decent pace on the longer runs, it seems that Alfa Romeo Racing has also produced a good car for the race.

Similarly to Guanyu, Valtteri Bottas was also very impressive in the other Alfa Romeo, as he finished third fastest on the final day of pre-season testing.