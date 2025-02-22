“You’ve Got to Learn From Lewis”: Ex-Team Principal Urges Frederic Vasseur to Mold Ferrari to Hamilton’s Liking

HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), VASSEUR Frederic (fra), Team Principal & General Manager of the Scuderia Ferrari, LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari, portrait, during the F1 75 Live at The O2 | Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

Ferrari last won the world championship when Lewis Hamilton won his maiden drivers’ crown, all the way back in 2008. While the Scuderia’s trophy cabinet has been barren for 16 long years since then, Hamilton has gone on to rule F1 with his juggernaut of championships at Mercedes.

So, there is certainly a thing or two the Briton can help Ferrari with to get back to winning ways at the pinnacle of motorsport. He is now in a perfect position to do so, driving for the storied Italian outfit from the 2025 season onwards.

But will Ferrari be open to learn from Hamilton‘s title-winning experience? Historically, the Maranello outfit have stamped their authority on their drivers.

However, things could be different with the seven-time world champion. In fact, it should be different, per former F1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer.

The ex-Alpine boss stated that Ferrari can benefit massively from what Hamilton has learned during his purple patch of championships with Mercedes. He even suggested that the Scuderia’s team boss Frederic Vasseur can make the team adapt based on Hamilton’s suggestions.

“Fred’s job is to get the organization to change in order to give Lewis what he wants and areas where Lewis brings something with him that was better in his past. So, you gotta learn from Lewis,” Szafnauer stated on The Race’s ‘Team Principal’ podcast.

️ “Yes” – was Lewis Hamilton’s response to whether he thinks Ferrari is ready to win a world title… …and here’s why he’s so convinced: pic.twitter.com/Uf4QqzaucI — The Race (@wearetherace) February 19, 2025

In terms of on-track performance, Ferrari are already on an excellent trajectory. With five race wins and a heap of podiums in 2024, the Italian outfit seems set to challenge for both championships this season.

Amid such a favorable situation, Hamilton’s past experience is only going to enhance their processes and bolster their chances of winning the title. Regardless, the Briton also has his work cut out to settle in with his new team.

Hamilton adjusting himself at Ferrari

Apart from Ferrari learning from him, the #44 driver also has the challenge of understanding and adapting to the team’s general car philosophy, work processes, and culture. Given he comes from teams based out of the UK, settling in a team with Italian culture won’t be straightforward for Hamilton.

Still, once he gets accustomed to these secondary aspects, his on-track performance may not need much tidying up. Szafnauer also stated how Hamilton’s “ultra-competitive” nature helps him stay sharp in the car all the time, without much additional assistance required from his team.

“You have to do nothing with Lewis. He will work hard. He is a competitor, he knows what to do,” Szafnauer said. The only aspect Vasseur needs to take care of is to guide Hamilton through the differences at Ferrari.

Once the Frenchman introduces him to these aspects — which could be vastly different from Mercedes — the 40-year-old is experienced enough to figure out the rest.