Behavior Was Never the Problem for Justin Fields, It Was More Physical, Reports Suggest

The Bears put Justin Fields out of his misery and sent him packing to Pittsburgh to make way for their new star QB, Caleb Williams. Fields, a 1st round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, couldn’t live up to the expectations, and several reports suggested his challenges with reading coverage and making decisions under pressure were key factors. Surprisingly, however, there were also speculations about his behavior.

According to recent reports, one of Chicago’s coaching staff recently piled on Fields for his inability to grasp the game of football, and very quickly, the story about Justin’s attitude once again ignited. He apparently refused to learn from experienced people, which played a big hand in his transfer. However, Albert Breer finds such a story nothing but hearsay and rumors.

While speaking about the matter on Colin Cowherd’s ‘The Herd’, Breer asserted that attitude was never a problem for Fields. He did suggest that the reports of him being unable to read coverage, play faster, and make quick decisions have been around for quite some time, but there is nothing that suggests that his behavior was the issue.

Breer claimed that he has had conversations with the Ohio State coaching staff, Bears coaches, and even Ryan Poles, and no one has anything bad to say about Justin’s conduct. He was well-liked around the Halas Hall. His reputation was immaculate, and that’s why the Bears wanted to see that he got the best landing spot in the transfer.

“The stuff about his attitude and personality, I haven’t heard as much. The people who I’ve talked to who have been with the Bears over the last few years have consistently said that this is a kid who does everything right,” Breer said. “That’s a good teammate, that’s a good worker. He wants to get better. It just didn’t happen at a fast enough rate to prevent them from going in on Caleb Williams.”

But rumors about the former Ohio State quarterback aren’t completely unfounded, and the coaching staff hasn’t been disparaging Fields without cause—a few years back, Fields left some people in the Bears building a little sour.

Fields Once Apologised to Bears Office for Mild Criticism

During the same podcast, Albert Breer narrated an incident about Justin Fields from last year when he reportedly criticized Chicago’s offensive coaching staff in the media. The social media picked up his quote and narrated a story around it.

Justin, realizing that he had committed a fumble, Fields sprinted down the hall to Bears OC Luke Gedzky’s office and apologized for any misunderstanding.

While there is always an element of truth in these stories, the media, especially social media, likes to sensationalize even the smallest of things. The stories about players’ bad attitudes and behaviors make the rounds every year. It’s usually hearsay. The media painted Marshawn Lynch and DeSean Jackson as thugs. Rodgers has been called a diva, toxic, and crybaby, something that has been refuted by his teammates.

Hence, NFL fans should cut Fields some slack, especially as he embarks on his new journey in Pittsburgh. Who knows? Maybe he will actually snag the starting role from Russell Wilson and win it all this season.