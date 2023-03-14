F1 Journalist Reveals Fernando Alonso Because of His Girlfriend Andrea Schlager Is Kinder to Media Now

In his 22-year-long F1 career, Fernando Alonso has gone through every phase of being a sportsman. Therefore, it’s easier for him to have a calmer and seamless interaction with media compared to other drivers, who can go erratic over tricky questions.

Though, he hasn’t been like this since the beginning. In the F1 nation podcast, Natalie Pinkham reveals that these days it’s much easier and more fun to have an interview with the Spaniard.

These days he is more comfortable giving elaborative answers. According to her, at times, he goes beyond the expectations of an interviewer and talks more about his performance and expectations.

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso hugging. This is cute🥺 pic.twitter.com/XziJBpVQxj — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) March 5, 2023

Andrea Schlager made Fernando Alonso kinder to journalists

Pinkham further revealed that over the last year, Alonso had been sympathetic to the journalists and recognized the intensity of their work. The F1 presenter credits Alonso’s girlfriend and Servus TV journalist Andrea Schlager for bringing this change in him.

“It also helps he is dating Andrea from Austrian Tele, who is such a lovely girl,” said Pinkham. “She probably been in a zick said ‘come on give us a break we literally going our job’.”

Pinkham continues to reveal that Alonso lately has been in good spirits during the interviews. Probably dating a journalist was somewhere that became positive for the entire F1 media.

A solid partnership with Lance Stroll

With Alonso going to Aston Martin, he has partnered with Lance Stroll, who also gave an impressive performance in Bahrain with a P6 result. Considering he had a broken wrist and got no time to prepare in AMR23 during the preseason testing, his results are impressive.

Therefore, the experts at the F1 nation believe that the partnership between the two is solid. Alonso claims to know Stroll for years and knows how to maintain the relationship with the Canadian race driver.

Fernando Alonso on Lance Stroll racing with injuries “he is my hero, if you see his hand feet you will think that he can not race he is doing a phenomenal effort and show to all of us in the team that there is fire for to see determination and motivation from Lance…” #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/ryoJj4CDiq — ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) March 6, 2023

Considering Stroll’s father owns the team, he has a default immunity in the team. So even if there is a dispute, Alonso always has the privilege to walk out on a high as he has already achieved so much and promises to have a strong season with this Aston Martin machinery.

The 41-year-old driver is the most experienced athlete on the grid. On the other hand, Stroll is entering his sixth F1 season. So there’s a lot of maturity in the current partnership, which ideally should benefit the Silverstone-based team.

