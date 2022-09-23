Nico Rosberg says Michael Schumacher wasn’t a b*stard when 2016 world champion outperformed him

Nico Rosberg reveals that criticisms about Michael Schumacher being an unpleasant and harsher teammate are wrong.

Nico Rosberg and Michael Schumacher became teammates when the German legend returned to F1 after three years of break in the 2010 season.

Rosberg has often admitted that Schumacher’s return and his glorious past intimidated him but he found his way to not be overshadowed by the 7-time world champion. The young German outperformed Schumacher on several occasions in their first year together.

Rosberg even finished one place ahead of Schumacher with a 13-points lead. And while he admitted that the F1 legend doesn’t like to be beaten, he clarified that Schumacher was not an unpleasant person as the critics described him.

“He’s not a b*stard as some people say, when I ask him a question he doesn’t lie to me,” Rosberg said.

Nico Rosberg got equal treatment as Michael Schumacher from the team

Rosberg was surprised by how easy it was to work with Schumacher given all the stories that he had heard about him before Schumacher joined the team.

Though he admitted that the ‘psychological game’ was something that came naturally to the former Ferrari star and he did try to get into Rosberg’s head on several occasions through several tactics.

However, Rosberg was less impressed by how the Mercedes team was performing at the time but he was getting equal treatment to Schumacher.

The 2016 world champion had expected more from the world championship-winning team but he was satisfied that both the drivers were being given equal opportunities on the track.

Rosberg revealed that he had expected a lot more from the team; he had expectations of battling with the top three teams and winning some races and podiums but that didn’t happen.

“I expected something worse given that Brawn and Michael have worked together for a lifetime. But in truth Ross is fair and he’s a great reference point for me,” said Rosberg.

