Oscar Piastri Maps Out the Next 18 Years of His Life Influenced by Lewis Hamilton

Since the last decade, Lewis Hamilton has served as an inspiration for many young drivers looking to make their way into F1. The 38-year-old has set many a benchmark for the younger generation to try and match, and the latest in a long list of benchmarks is his will to drive on for Mercedes until he is 40. Still, in his rookie year, Oscar Piastri hopes he can have a career as long as the Briton and admitted to SpeedCafe about wanting to race for 18 more years of his life.

Right before the Italian GP began, Mercedes announced they had signed a contract extension with Hamilton for two more years. With the Briton turning 40 by the time his latest contract expires, retirement is still far from consideration, with Hamilton asserting he has already started thinking about what his next F1 contract is going to look like. Having taken no breaks from the F1 realm in over a decade, the 38-year-old carries a continued passion within him for the sport that earned him his global fame.

Oscar Piastri hopeful of a career as long as Lewis Hamilton

In the current driver lineup, Oscar Piastri stands as the youngest driver aged just 22. With a lot of potential and talent to offer, the Australian youngster hopes for a prolonged F1 career while praising the 7-time world champion for the same. When SpeedCafe asked Piastri if he saw himself racing till he was 40, the rookie had a smile on his face when he gave an inspired answer.

“I’ve got 18 years until I get there. If I’m still driving race cars and loving what I’m doing at 40 years old, I think that’s a pretty good 18 years of my life well spent. When you’ve had the amount of success that Lewis has had, I can imagine why he loves it so much, and I think we all start out racing because we love it.”

Piastri’s rookie year has been a mixed affair. While his on-track performances have garnered the attention of many, his position on the driver’s standings says otherwise. The rookie has picked up 36 points in the 14 races this season and ranks 12th among all the drivers this season. In comparison, Hamilton had one of the strongest rookie seasons in the history of the sport, finishing 2nd in the driver’s championships, a mere one point off the top.

Hamilton has amazed himself with his longevity

Only a few years ago, Hamilton claimed he never saw himself driving in F1 until he was 40. But the events ahead of the Monza GP have changed the belief as Hamilton now prepares himself to drive for Mercedes until he turns 40. The Briton expressed his gratefulness for being able to be physically and mentally capable of driving in F1 far beyond his initial expectations. He added many people fall out of love with their jobs if they stay in the same role for a long time but continue to stick with it as they believe it’s the only thing they know.

However, Hamilton asserts he still loves the sport and loves getting in the car and racing with his peers. The 38-year-old also added he adores sharing the highs and lows of his career with his team and claims there is no other feeling like it. Heading to Singapore next week, the Briton will hope to share one of the highs of his recent career with his team as he looks to return to winning ways.