Martin Brundle debates Will Buxton over $300 Million Net worth actor’s disrespectful snub

Martin Brundle was rather disrespectfully snubbed by Hollywood Actor Brad Pitt. The incident happened just before the start of the 2022 US GP.

Brundle was walking down the main straight in COTA during his pre-race grid walk. During this, he spotted the $300 Million net worth actor walking towards him.

Pitt was present across all three days of the US GP weekend. He was doing research for his upcoming F1 movie produced by Apple TV along with 7-time World champion Lewis Hamilton.

Brundle asked the actor for details about his upcoming movie. To which Pitt refused to say anything, “Not for me, man. Not for me. Have a great weekend though.”

Brad Pitt making a movie about F1 but not knowing who the voice of the sport Martin Brundle is🫠 pic.twitter.com/Xh3E28xTa8 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 23, 2022

Brundle continued by asking if Pitt paced away from the pundit saying “No, not yet. Top secret.” This has brought a debate among many F1 reporters and journalists on F1’s celebrity culture.

Many found the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actor’s treatment disrespectful. But F1’s journalist defended Brundle after Will Buxton claimed the actor was unapproachable.

Martin Brundle questions Will Buxton regarding ‘celebrity list’

According to F1 reporter Will Buxton, Brundle shouldn’t have approached Pitt before to the race. He asserted that some celebrities were viewed by the media as being unapproachable.

Buxton tweeted. “Another USGP. Another reminder that all grid accredited media are given a list at EVERY RACE of which media invitee/celebrity is and isn’t approachable for interview.”

That’s simply untrue Will. Don’t make things up to suit your narrative. https://t.co/vJsGyc3y82 — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) October 24, 2022

He asserted that grid walks are “always about the cars and the drivers.” But many other pundits refuted saying they never received such instructions or any list from F1 about celebrities who don’t wish to be interviewed.

Brundle replied, “That’s simply untrue Will. Don’t make things up to suit your narrative.” Buxton however shared a list that was shared to all reporters about the celebs attending and who were not available for a chat. But there were many journos who denied receiving the list in the first place.

Austin talent attendance doc. Those who don’t wish to be interviewed (and it’s rare people ask not to be) are verbally communicated pre grid. Must apologise however as I believed it was sent to all tv as routine and it appears it might not be. Anyway. Off to enjoy Mexico City pic.twitter.com/g909FdKW6t — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) October 24, 2022

F1 twitter defends Martin Brundle!

Many celebrities turn up for F1 race weekends. Especially in races such as Miami, Monaco, Silverstone and Austin. Some are even invited by teams or drivers. And Martin Brundle has a lot of experience in this field.

Brundle was previously snubbed by Megan Thee Stallion and Venus Williams in the previous year’s US GP. This brought the ‘Brundle clause’ as F1 banned celebrities from bringing bodyguards to the grid after Megan’s bodyguard asked him to not do so.

Fans defended Brundle who is known by many as the ‘Voice of F1’ for his commentary. And many did not enjoy Brad Pitt not entertaining the pundit especially when he is making a movie on the sport.

Brad Pitt.. the man starring in an F1 film won’t even stop for 30 seconds to speak to Martin Brundle… if you don’t wanna be interviewed, get off the grid and make way for people who do. #USGP #Formula1 @SkySportsF1 @MBrundleF1 — Jordan Gibbons (@itsjordangh) October 23, 2022

Brad Pitt, you’re doing a movie on F1 and don’t know who Martin Brundle is? It’s *the* grid walk. Stop and talk to him. — Aíne Lagan (@aine_lagan) October 23, 2022

If you’re making a movie about F1 and you blow off an interview with @MBrundleF1 then you’re clearly not watching enough (or any races) in preparation. #Driven2 — Townsend Bell (@townsendbell) October 23, 2022

